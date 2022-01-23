Basketball

“Stephen Curry hits a game-winner, then decides to play Wordle at home?!”: Ayesha Curry puts up hilarious IG story praising Warriors star after his first game-winning buzzer-beater

"Stephen Curry hits a game-winner, then decides to play Wordle at home?!": Ayesha Curry puts up hilarious IG story praising Warriors star after his first game-winning buzzer-beater
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Superman": Adam Gilchrist exults as Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch to dismiss Alex Carey in BBL 11 Knockout
Next Article
"Why the f*** does no one listen to me when I say that it's going to be a two-stopper?"– ''Pitlane: Luis v/s Supermax'' lets you get behind the pit wall with your favourite drivers
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry hits a game-winner, then decides to play Wordle at home?!": Ayesha Curry puts up hilarious IG story praising Warriors star after his first game-winning buzzer-beater
“Stephen Curry hits a game-winner, then decides to play Wordle at home?!”: Ayesha Curry puts up hilarious IG story praising Warriors star after his first game-winning buzzer-beater

Ayesha Curry praises Stephen Curry for first winning the game for the Warriors and then…