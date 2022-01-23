“Stephen Curry hits a game-winner, then decides to play Wordle at home?!”: Ayesha Curry puts up hilarious IG story praising Warriors star after his first game-winning buzzer-beater

Ayesha Curry praises Stephen Curry for first winning the game for the Warriors and then then her heart.

Among all the things Stephen Wardell Curry has achieved in his 13-year NBA career, the 2-time MVP was missing a game-winning buzzer-beater.

That came to an end on Saturday as the best shooter in the history of basketball drilled down a step-back jumper just 2-feet inside his favorite spot.

“It’s about time I made one,” Steph yelled after the win. “That’s my first one!”

In another inefficient (6/21) but a good overall game, Curry had 22-points, 12-assists, 4-rebounds, a steal, and a block, going 4/13 from downtown.

With four Warriors scoring in double digits, the Dubs closed out a close game against the 14-33 Rockets, who have been playing some great basketball of late.

Stephen Curry shoots efficiently both on and off the court

Not only did Stephen Curry finish the game on a high note, but he also erupted outside the Chase Center.

“This guy [Curry] hits a game-winner tonight, then proceeds to come home, and we do Wordle, and he gets it on the second try.” Ayesha praised her husband’s efficiency off the court.

One of the most loyal NBA players has been questioned lately for his loyalty in his relationship along with Ayesha, with most fans hurt by the couple’s personal choices in their relationship.

This adorable video will surely bring calm to the Curry stans who are also upset because of his inefficiency on the court recently.

As they have lost 4 out of their last 10 outings, the Chef will now look to put the Warriors back at the top, where they stayed for the most part since their flawless start to the season.