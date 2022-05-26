“Stephen Curry is a real-life cheat code who literally broke NBA 2K”: When games developers revealed how the GSW MVP’s accurate shooting was a problem in the video game

Back in 2016, NBA 2K game developers were having a hard time depicting Stephen Curry and his accurate shooting in the video game.

Stephen Curry is unarguably the greatest shooter in league history. Throughout the course of his career, with the way he used the three-point line to his favor, the Warriors guard really revolutionized the offense in modern NBA.

Curry’s insane shooting hasn’t only allowed him to transform the league but has also caused a problem for NBA 2K.

Yes, believe it or not, the 2-time MVP has really broken a video game. A few months back, the digital marketing director at 2K Sports, Ronnie Singh said:

“I remember … the biggest issue … back in 2016, with Steph hitting all those 3s” Ronnie 2K said. “Every game, like, he averaged five or whatever again, and all of a sudden, like that was transformative, because how are we going to put this guy that shot for you 47% from the 3-point line into this game without breaking the game, right?”

“You know, kids want to duplicate it. They all wanted to build stuff. And like that was kind of tough to adapt to, because, again, it was kind of breaking that online experience of being able to play.”

“Stephen Curry is a rule-breaker when it comes to jump shooting”: Mike Wang

Back in 2016, Mike Wang, the gameplay director of NBA 2K stated how Chef Curry was a problem in the video game world:

“To be completely honest, we are still looking for ways to better translate his game into NBA 2K,” says Wang. “He’s a ‘rule breaker’ when it comes to jump shooting … he becomes a problem in the video game world where we’ve been trying to train our gamers [to know] that certain types of shots should be rewarded versus others.”

“Taking 3s off the dribble are also definitely discouraged in NBA 2K,” Wang adds. “Especially after over-dribbling beforehand.”

“We’re going to have to invest even more time in future iterations to really let Steph be Steph in future versions of NBA 2K.”

How crazy is that?! Even virtual reality can’t seem to decode Steph’s unbelievable shooting abilities.