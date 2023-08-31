Stephen Curry’s NBA-Leading $51,915,615 Salary Falls Short in Comparison to 25 Y/O Max Verstappen and 26 Y/O Lamar Jackson

With the virtue of being among the best players in the NBA, Stephen Curry has been the highest-paid player in the league for seven years now. After the conclusion of Curry’s four-year, $44 million contract in 2012, the Golden State Warriors star agreed to a one-of-a-kind five-year, $201 million extension. During the summer of 2021, Curry one-upped himself by earning yet another four-year, $215 million max extension. Entering the second year of his latest deal, the sharpshooter is set to earn $51,915,615 in the upcoming 2023-24 season. Despite leading all players in salary, Steph will be earning less than athletes such as Max Verstappen and Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

Owing to his success, Curry has become the first player in the league to sign multiple $200+ million deals. Despite the historic signings, the shifty guard earns less than F1 star Max Verstappen and NFL’s Lamar Jackson.

Stephen Curry earns less than the highest earners of the F1 and NFL

Stephen Curry took over the league during the historic 2014-2015 season. Winning his first-ever MVP honor, the three-point GOAT averaged 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. The #7 pick of the 2009 Draft managed to take things up a notch by lodging 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in the next season. However, it wasn’t until the 2017-2018 campaign that Steph led the NBA in salaries.

Advertisement

This upcoming season, the four-time Champ is the only player to earn north of the $50 million mark. $51,915,615 (according to Hoops Rumors) to be exact. Surely, this number does seem impressive. However, the likes of Max Verstappen, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert are set to surpass Wardell.

Regarded as the best driver of the generation, Red Bull has awarded Max Verstappen with a historic $55 million contract. Justifying the hefty price tag, the 25-year-old has been dominating the F1 season. Having won 11 out of the first 13 races, the Dutch driver is expected to win his third Drivers’ Championship. Whereas, Justin Herbert overtook the 25-year-old Lamar Jackson as the NFL’s leading earner, having signed a five-year, $262.5 million deal.

It’s not just Curry who is looking at a hefty amount, even Jaylen Brown has signed the richest deal in the league.

Jaylen Brown signed the richest deal in NBA history

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant might be the face of the league, but in this offseason, other players signed some lucrative contracts. Jaylen Brown signed the richest deal in NBA history. With a supermax deal that will entitle him to $304 million, Brown extended his relationship with the Boston Celtics by five more years.

Apart from Anthony Davis’ and Domantas Sabonis’ $186 million and $217 million, respectively, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and Desmond Bane all signed rookie max extensions. We will further see a massive boost in contract values once the media deal kicks in during the 2024-25 season.