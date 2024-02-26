Stephen Curry Publicly Disagrees With Coach Steve Kerr On Fatigue Being A Factor In His Subpar Play

Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr talk on the sideline during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

For the larger part, Stephen Curry has had a successful campaign, individual performance-wise. However, the Golden State Warriors star has witnessed a dip in his efficiency over the past few games. Tonight, Curry had yet another off-night from the field, scoring just 20 points on 19 shots and connecting on only one out of 10 three-pointer attempts. Following the loss, Stev Kerr blamed fatigue as the reason behind his star player’s slump. However, Curry didn’t agree with his coach.

Apart from Stephen Curry’s 32-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, he has been inefficient since the 15th February clash against the Utah Jazz. In the last three out of four contests (against the Jazz, the Hornets, and the Nuggets), the two-time MVP has recorded 17 points per game on 15-47 shooting from the field, 20.7% from three-point land, and 15-18 shooting from the charity stripe in total.

Steve Kerr explained how fatigue has been a huge factor behind Curry’s dip in production. During the postgame conference, Kerr told the reporters that the star guard had been visibly tired, but would surely find his rhythm.

“Steph has looked tired to me the last couple games. It makes sense—the All-Star Game stuff, not getting much of a break, three games in four nights, the whole deal. He looks a little tired. This is all part of the season and he’ll bounce back,” Kerr said.

Steph Curry, who has been playing fewer minutes in February as compared to November, December, and January, dismissed the idea of fatigue being the reason behind his off-nights. Curry stated that he’s simply been missing shots and needs to continue attempting to get back in form.

“It’s why they’re called averages. There’s highs and lows of it…The standard you set, when you don’t meet it, there are questions: ‘Are your legs tired?’ No, you just miss shots. Keep shooting. It’s part of the nature of being available, playing every game,” Curry explained.

Despite the numbers looking quite concerning, Curry has had a terrific performance in February. The sharpshooter is averaging better stats – 29 points and 4.2 rebounds per game – as compared to the last few months.

Stephen Curry and co. are 10th in the West

The Golden State Warriors are having quite a forgettable campaign. Due to Klay Thompson’s poor outing and Draymond Green’s month-long suspension, the Bay Area side is sitting in the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Thanks to their six-game-win streak just before the All-Star break, the team recently improved to a .500 record.

Stephen Curry’s brilliant performance has been one of the few positive takeaways for the 2022 champs. The 35-year-old has averaged 27.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 45.9% FG, 41.4% from 3FG, and 92.1% from FT. While he was already selected for his 10th All-Star Game appearance earlier this month, there is a huge possibility that the guard also receive his 10th All-NBA nod once the season is over.

With their latest loss against the Denver Nuggets, the Warriors now hold on to a 29-27 record. Going up against the ailing Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in two of their next three matchups, Steve Kerr’s boys have a great chance to surpass the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings this week.