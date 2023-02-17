Suns Star Chris Paul Climbs Yet Another Ladder, Overtaking Michael Jordan in the Process

Feb 9, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul is not done building an all-time resume as a point guard. Apart from sitting pretty on the all-time assists charts, he is also climbing the steals ladder. This time, he just overtook Michael Jordan to sit in 3rd place.

Yes, the floor general and one of the last generation’s most fearsome point guards is now 3rd on the all-time steals list. He trails only Gary Payton and John Stockton.

But more than that, he overtook Michael Jordan. A feat that he would be quite proud of. To surpass the Bulls legend on any list is incredible.

But to do so in one that highlights defense. We are pretty sure MJ himself might not be too happy to hear about that.

The defensive prowess of Michael Jordan

Talking more about His Airness, it is easy to forget that Michael Jordan was also a defensive player of the year. He also made it to the all-defensive first time a whopping, nine times!

That is legendary. And he averaged an eye-popping 2.3 steals in his career. Yes, “2.3” throughout the course of his 15-year career.

For context, the current steals leader, O.G. Anunoby, is averaging just 2.1!

And as for Chris? Well, the point-God himself averages 2.1 throughout his career. Ridiculous.

Chris Paul breaks the top 3 in steals and assists

CP3 is 3rd in both steals and assists. And while that may not be John Stockton’s level of legend, it is still quite some feat.

Of course, Stockton himself is the no.1 on both the assists and the steals ladder. A record considered unbreakable. But as far as unbreakable records go. LeBron James proved that some can be broken. It might not be out of the realm of possibility that someone comes and breaks the steals and assists record.

Till then we will salute the latest entrant, a legend of a passer, Chris Paul. CP3 might not have the most glorious career but his efficiency cannot be understated. He is a savant of the game and will remain so.

