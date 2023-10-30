Talking About His Younger One Too”: Paul Pierce Believes LeBron James is Motivated to Play Alongside Bryce James in the NBA

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce had some interesting takes on the new episode of The Ticket and The Truth. While talking on the issue of longevity, LeBron came up as one of the subjects of discussion. Pierce told his co-host that he believes that Lebron is not only going to play with Bronny but also Bryce.

Listening to Paul’s take, KG was having a little trouble believing it, as Bryce is 16 years old and still in High School. But Paul Pierce doubled down on his take, as even Garnett had to agree that LeBron is capable of playing until his 25th season in the NBA.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce talk about LeBron’s longevity

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce had great things to say about their long-time rival LeBron James. Talking about LeBron’s longevity on The Ticket and the Truth, Kevin Garnett said ” Man he played against Vince Carter, Paul Pierce, fu**ing Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady. Furthering his point KG said ” He built from the traditional. Bron from the old country. He graduated from this new joint but he is from the old country. He built old country. Lord, he has another 4-5 years, if he wants this. ”

Even Paul Pierce who is known to be a strict critic of LeBron, had great things to say about LeBron’s longevity. Paul Pierce while claiming LeBron said ” He got motivation to play longer cause his kids. I am talking about his younger one too. He waiting on him. We talking about 25 years.”

Pierce even doubled down on his take, explaining to Garnett, The Truth said ” As we athletes evolve, we are getting stronger, better, and longer. So we going to see more players, playing for 21 years. But we haven’t seen anyone play for 21 years at this level. So you telling me he averages 22 in year 21. Say like in year 25 you averaging 16, 8, and 8.”

The Ticket and The Truth talk about LeBron’s influence

While Pierce thinks LeBron is playing with Bryce before he retires, KG believes LeBron would be too bored to stick around another 3-4 years. But they both agreed that LeBron would manage to get both his sons into the NBA. Both of LeBron’s sons play basketball and that to at a high level. While Bryce is still in school, he is a four-star recruit already, ensuring that he will land in a D1 program for sure.

While Bronny is already playing D1 basketball for the USC Trojans, he is currently sidelined due to a recent cardiac scare. But regardless of circumstances, KG and Pierce believe that both of the King’s sons will play NBA ball, as they Believe LeBron has even more influence and power than Michael Jordan ever did.

Talking on the same, KG said ” We finna get my sons in here. I am going to start a volleyball league for my daughter. Lord is just doing whatever. We never seen it like this. Michael Jordan have it, but he ain’t never had it like this. ” But its not only about his sons, even LeBron’s daughter, Zhuri is turning into an athelte, and it will be interesting to see if all the kids in the James household go pro.