“Why Did I Beat You Here?!”: When Michael Jordan Asked Brendan Haywood and Bone-Chilling Question

Michael Jordan’s astronomical success was owed to his substantial skillset, technique, and athleticism. Although, the real credit should be owed to his mettle and immaculate work ethic.

Jordan certified himself as an all-time great within the formative years of his NBA tenure. The level at which he played, combined with his other-worldly athleticism, had induced fear in his rivals, unlike they had ever experienced before.

MJ’s mid-range jumper was pivotal in transcending how future generations approached the game of basketball. It helped him establish dominance over his peers as he captured title after title.

The 1990s belonged to Jordan, for the 59-year-old clinched an NBA title every year he was active during the decade. Making it six championships in six NBA Final appearances. Ruthless.

While these all make inordinate arguments for his success, not much credit is paid to his hard-working mentality. Former teammate Brendan Haywood has provided some insight into how significant Jordan’s emphasis was on his work ethic, which led to his success.

Brendan Haywood lauds Michael Jordan’s work ethic.

What propelled Jordan to greatness was his impenetrable mindset and his hard work. Jordan’s work ethic was unrivaled and displayed a gulf in his success compared to the other stars at the time.

Although an extensive amount of the basketball community is aware of Jordan’s diligence, he isn’t really appreciated for it.

To maintain and showcase the motivation, determination, and ambition to be triumphant at that level requires one to immerse themselves completely into the sport. Jordan did just that, sacrificing a ton along the way.

Speaking about the six-time NBA champion’s work ethic, Haywood said:

“MJ would be there at 8 am even when practice didn’t start until 11 am. That work ethic was insane. One time, the veterans didn’t have to be there that day. So I asked him why he was there. He said: ‘The better question is why did I beat you here?'”

The final statement by Haywood on His Airness is a testament to his greatness. Haywood was teammates with Jordan during the twilight years of his career while Haywood was merely getting started.

It speaks a lot about the mindset of the two players.

Michael Jordan and his relentless pursuit of greatness!

Michael Jordan was never content with his position, having accumulated all the individual and team laurels he did. He was in constant pursuit of bettering his legacy.

It’s the principal reason behind his unparalleled drive and ambition. These intangibles, aligned with his unprecedented athleticism and skill, enabled him to be a prodigious basketball player.

As displayed by Jordan, an impenetrable mindset is the foundation for success in every field of work.

