“The Difference Between Bol Bol and Wemby Is What?”: Shaquille O’Neal Backs Inside the NBA Take, Calls Out Reggie Miller

Shaquille O’Neal and the Inside the NBA crew have been covering Victor Wembanyama‘s rookie season in the league quite extensively. After the San Antonio Spurs’ recent victory against the Phoenix Suns, the Big Diesel expressed his dissatisfaction with Reggie Miller’s take on Instagram, while comparing Wemby’s style of play to that of the Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol.

Shaq seems highly impressed with Wembanyama’s form in the league, who is helping the young Spurs team surge this season. Addressing the comparison between Bol Bol and Wemby, Shaq said that Wembanyama is far more consistent than the Suns center. And evidently, this has been noticeable from the French prodigy’s performance in his first four games in the league. Though Charles Barkley and the rest of the Inside crew seemed perplexed by Shaq’s take, the Big Aristotle was firm in giving his flowers to the Spurs rookie over Bol Bol.

Shaq also pointed out that Bol Bol was the first 7’4″ center to ever start in the league. Getting drafted as a 44th overall pick by the Miami Heat, Bol was soon traded to the Denver Nuggets wherein he spent two seasons with the team. Since then, the 23-year-old has spent one season with the Orlando Magic and is currently part of the Phoenix Suns.

Shaq has also pointed out through an IG post that Bol Bol and Wembanyama have a pretty similar skill set. Posting a parallel compilation of their highlights, Shaq wrote in the caption, “The difference between Bol Bol and Wemby is what?”

Surely, being one of the greatest centers ever, Shaq’s take does hold some relevance in this context. The Diesel has seen some great potential in Wemby in the past few games, which he feels would unfurl further in the upcoming Spurs’ games.

Shaquille O’Neal called out Reggie Miller for his Wemby take

Shaquille O’Neal seemed quite surprised seeing Reggie Miller’s take hyping up Wembanyama. The Diesel was baffled to learn how the Indiana Pacers legend acted like he had never seen another 7’4″ player balling out in the league. In fact, Shaq tried comparing Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama, both being two of the tallest players in the league.

In a comment under his post, Shaq slammed Reggie Miller for hyping up Wemby too much. He wrote, “But Reggie Miller act like he never seen a seven foot four guy that can shoot and dribble.”

Comparing both Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama’s skill set, Shaq made it clear that Wemby may be better, but Bol Bol is the first 7’4 guy to display a wide range of offensive shots on the court. So Wemby is certainly not the first marvel to do so. However, it seems like the French rookie is well on his path to overtake the Suns center. In his 124 career games, Bol has averaged only 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists, which is quite lack luster considering the hype from his college days.

In comparison, Wemby is already averaging 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Perhaps, Shaq’s assessment of Wemby might quite well be true in this regard. The French prodigy could live up to the hype, making him one of the best 7-foot centers to step foot in the league.