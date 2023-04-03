“These B*tches Don’t Give A F**k”: Bronny James’ Profanity Laced Tirade In LeBron James’ Absence Resurfaces

Jan 27, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sierra Canyon Trailblazers point guard Bronny James (0) looks on during warm up for the Battle of the Valley against the Notre Dame Knights played at Pauley Pavilion. James did not play because of a knee injury. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has slowly but surely risen up the ranks of high school basketball over the past 4 years. He has hovered around the 30-60 range in terms of his national ranking for some time now but recently was placed as the number 9 ranked senior of his class of 2023 by On3, making him a 5-star recruit.

He recently showed up and showed out at the McDonald’s All-American Game as well, showcasing his supreme ability from long range, raining in five 3s for a total of 15 points. LeBron James along with his wife, Savannah, and children, Bryce and Zhuri, were on the sidelines cheering him on.

While Bronny does seem to be a model candidate to get drafted into the NBA at next year’s draft, he does have a few questionable off the court. Then again, your youth is when you should be making decisions like these to learn from them and grow.

Bronny James went on a profanity laced rant about ‘b*tches

It seems as though a young Bronny James might’ve been wronged by a woman when he decided to release a video of him saying “f**k these b*tches”. It’s unclear what caused the young basketball prodigy to go out of his way to make this video but it’s safe to say that it was derived from a personal experience of his to a certain extent.

LeBron James was clearly not around when this video was taken as if he was, it would’ve probably never seen the light of day. Neither Bronny or LeBron have addressed it to this day and quite frankly, it doesn’t need to be.

As mentioned above, these are a part of learning and growing up. 18 year old Bronny, a young man with an inordinate amount of NIL deals such as with Nike and Beats by Dre, would not post anything of the sort on his own.

