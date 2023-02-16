“This Will Get You Game-Time!”: How Kawhi Leonard Elevated Dejounte Murray’s Career With Life-Changing Advice

Oct 6, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (left) and point guard Dejounte Murray (right) talk on the bench during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard has become known as one of the most reserved athletes on the face of the planet. And to some level, that is exactly what adds to all the hype around that man. After all, who wouldn’t get curious about anybody that might be withholding some kind of secret?

However, as it turns out, reality dictates that Leonard is actually quite impressive… just with those he actually talks to.

What we mean here is that, despite his silence, other players have noted that he loves to talk. And on a few occasions, he even goes the extra mile to take young players under his wing.

And as Dejounte Murray revealed, the man’s advice has the power to change the trajectory of NBA careers.

Dejounte Murray goes into how Kawhi Leonard helped him unlock his potential

Dejounte Murray may be one of the better guards in the NBA now, but there was a time that seemed far from possible.

Yes, the star showed flashes of potential even back then. However, he was also beyond inconsistent at the time. At times it even seemed like he was confused about what part of the game to focus on.

And it was here that Kawhi Leonard came in clutch for his career. Watch the short YouTube clip below to see him explain the entertaining story.

It is because of him that the 26-year-old is already a 1x All-Star, and also one of the best players on a potential-filled Hawks team.

And even if the team around him may be underperforming, he now has the power to keep playing at a high level.

How long were Dejounte Murray and Kawhi Leonard teammates?

Dejounte Murray was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. And while he took a little while to be a key part of the rotation, Leonard always seemed to be behind him. The two even reportedly worked out together in the summer of 2017 in San Diego. And yes, that means that Leonard invited the then-young player into his own home.

Unfortunately for the two, they wouldn’t be teammates for much longer, as Leonard was eventually traded by the team in 2018, giving them a total of 2 years as teammates.

