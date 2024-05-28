Tyrese Haliburton’s Lacoste Fit For Celtics-Pacers Has Tyler the Creator Wanting to Send Him His Own Outfits

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tyrese Haliburton during the first quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Many NBA athletes are carving out a prolific niche in the fashion world and now, even the league recognizes the most stylish player of the season. Indiana Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton has repeatedly sizzled with some exclusive merchandise and recently sported unreleased Louis Vuitton boots. Sitting out of Game 3 of the ECF series against the Boston Celtics, he flaunted a fit that exuded the Pacers’ yellow-and-white theme.

The trendsetter set the vibe with a yellow Lacoste Cardigan with a white t-shirt underneath it. Meanwhile, he donned a lovely pair of Khaki pants and his round spectacles gave an excellent touch to the outfit. A post by Insta handle ‘leaguefits’ showcased Hali’s fits from different angles and captioned, “still in team colors.”

This clean fit prompted a reaction from rapper-cum-designer Tyler, the Creator, who is known for rolling out some of the most eye-catching fits. He commented,

“tyrese i can just send you some stuff man”.

Tyrese Haliburton has Tyler the Cretaor wanting to help him with his fits pic.twitter.com/IPMdi9XEPi — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) May 28, 2024

The designer has donned various exclusive outfits and has a terrific reputation in fashion for his versatile taste. He doesn’t hold to a particular dress code and has often gone above and beyond to make style statements. This is in line with Haliburton’s wardrobe choices which can often deviate from the norm.

Unsurprisingly, he’d want the Pacers guard to try out some of his exclusive collection. After all, Hali once cited that the well-heralded trendsetter has a huge influence on his style quotient.

Tyrese Haliburton has a bold fashion sense

In 2020, Iowa State University held a Fashion within Sports event and invited their alum Tyrese Haliburton as a part of a five-member panel. During the interaction, he revealed that he has been conscious of the way he presents himself, ever since he was in middle school.

The guard confessed that he wants his outfits to stand out and if anyone else has a similar piece of clothing, he doesn’t wear those again. The Pacers’ All-Star also hailed Tyler, The Creator for helping him develop a more versatile fashion sense.

At any rate, his outfits have created a ton of buzz numerous times. In a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, he casually defended his choices and stated that his Full Prada look went viral because it appeared as if he was suffocating around his waist area due to a tightly laced belt.

Apart from that, he remarked that one of his outfits went viral because he looked like a “neo-soul artist” because of his hat. While eccentricity is a common theme among Haliburton’s outfits, he has also worn some of the simplest outfits.

Designers love his fashion mentality because of his ability to adapt and experiment. No doubt the top-notch athlete is one of the best trendsetters in the league.