Watch: When Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Drake were Shocked at David Blaine’s Unbelievable Frog Trick

When it comes to performing illusions, America’s David Blaine is considered one of the most renowned artists in the world. He has mesmerized people with his tricks and illusions for over a decade. In 2017, the magician decided to perform one of his acts in front of big names like Drake, David Chappelle, NBA superstar Steph Curry, and Jimmy Butler. As expected, what they had witnessed left the stars completely clueless.

One of the most baffling acts in Blaine’s arsenal is the one where he can regurgitate a frog into a glass of water. To perform the act, he specifically called out Drake, Chappelle, and Curry. The magician then proceeded to take a glass of water, appeared to regurgitate, and then, spat out a live frog into the glass. His actions left the stars screaming with astonishment and disgust at the same time. As a matter of fact, the entire room was in utter disbelief. Here is a video of the act:

So, how did Blaine manage to accomplish this feat? As someone who is always trying to push boundaries when it comes to illusions and stunts, Blaine got the idea from a book by Harry Houdini. Through research, he came across a Liberian person who could store ridiculous amounts of water in his stomach and then regurgitate it at will. He decided to learn the trick from him and then gave an interesting twist that left people completely dumbfounded.

Since learning the trick, the artist has performed it on multiple occasions. Apart from the above, he appeared on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, and performed the act in front of the radio-show host. Blaine also appeared on the famous – ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon‘ and left the talk-show host in a crunch for words. Needless to say, the trick has been a hit amongst celebrities and audiences viewing it all over the world.

David Blaine’s popularity among celebrities

David Blaine has made a name for himself, doing impossible tricks and baffling people all across the world. He has performed his acts amongst many celebrities, including NBA players. He once had the Los Angeles Lakers duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James at a loss for words with a card trick. The trick was so good that it got the two superstars arguing over it.

The magician once also caught hold of Michael Jordan and decided to perform a card trick on him. As we are aware, Jordan is the most competitive person on earth. He decided to trick the artist by not shuffling when asked to. However, despite his antics, Blaine was able to trick him with the deck. Well, even the NBA’s greatest player of all time was not immune to falling for the magician’s antics.