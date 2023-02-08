Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If you like us have been watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder, you might be wondering why does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar not like LeBron James.

Well, the reasons are aplenty. But to the uninitiated, this might seem like an offhand-ish incident. For Kareem, this is normal. Abdul-Jabbar has always steered away from the media spotlight. As much as he can that is. Playing for the Lakers, you can never truly escape the spotlight.

But Kareem, who is a known introvert was always one to act cold and uncharacteristic. But today, fans saw him and noticed that he was not too nice to LeBron James.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was always critical of LeBron James

Not an isolated incident, even as LeBron broke the record, you can see Kareem is not too happy about it. Magic Johnson, in a podcast, said that Kareem would not be happy about it.

And in the past, he has criticized LeBron for his stance on the COVID vaccine. Kareem said,

“LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, (but) he’s committed to being a leader in the African American community in the fight against inequality. But his Thursday Instagram meme showing three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled “covid,” one labeled “flu,” one labeled “cold”—with his message: “Help me out folks” was a blow to his worthy legacy. The meme’s implication is that ()Lakers star doesn’t understand the difference (between/)among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press.”.

Kareem has also spoken out against LeBron’s “Big Balls” celebration against the Indiana Pacers. He thought that it isn’t dignified for someone of his caliber to act like that.

“Last week LeBron was fined $15,000 for doing a ‘Big Balls’ dance after the Lakers win. For me, winning is enough. Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. Goats don’t dance,”.

We don’t really get the hate. And Kareem himself has done a lot of questionable things throughout his life.

LeBron James’s trademark fadeaway breaks the scoring record

38, 388 points. That is the new scoring record. And LeBron James did it in typical fashion. He pulled out his fadeaway shot to make the bucket.

Moreover, James’ indifference towards Kareem was evident. He thanked him, gave him his flowers, and was fine with it. Kareem too was very nonchalant about the achievement.

Looks like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar does not indeed like LeBron James.

