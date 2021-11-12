Basketball

“Why were you showing so much skin, Chuck?!”: When the Inside crew hilariously roasted Charles Barkley for Russell Westbrook-esque fit from back in the day

"Why were you showing so much skin, Chuck?!": When the Inside crew hilariously roasted Charles Barkley for Russell Westbrook-esque fit from back in the day
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Will this Draymond Green and Jordan Poole spat lead to another Kevin Durant situation?": Head Coach Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers talk about the in-game spat between the two starters
Next Article
Commonwealth Games cricket: India Women Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule and fixtures
NBA Latest Post
"Why were you showing so much skin, Chuck?!": When the Inside crew hilariously roasted Charles Barkley for Russell Westbrook-esque fit from back in the day
“Why were you showing so much skin, Chuck?!”: When the Inside crew hilariously roasted Charles Barkley for Russell Westbrook-esque fit from back in the day

When the Inside crew joined Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett in the hilarious roast of…