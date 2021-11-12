“Why were you showing so much skin, Chuck?!”: When the Inside crew hilariously roasted Charles Barkley for Russell Westbrook-esque fit from back in the day

When the Inside crew joined Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett in the hilarious roast of Charles Barkley’s fashion sense

We all love us some prime Charles Barkley content, don’t we?

As a player, the Chuckster was one of the most fiery athletes in the history of the NBA. As an analyst though, he couldn’t be more different.

Don’t get us wrong, he still has the same personality. But, all those moments of scathing trash talk from back in the day, have now turned into gut-clenched laughter, and moments of hilarious roasting.

However, Chuck isn’t the only one with the right to roast. Every member on Inside the NBA, (especially Shaq), exercises their ability to make fun of other people. And during one fine evening in 2017, the rest of the Inside crew joined up with former player Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett, to reveal some interesting images of Chuck, before roasting him endlessly on it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Inside the NBA brings up an old, and very, very peculiar picture of Charles Barkley, before proceeding to roast it

Charles Barkley and fashion sense can’t really be put in the same sentence nowadays. But hey, who can blame him.

After a crazy career in the NBA, the man probably just wants to relax, and wear what is comfortable. We just wish we could say, this excuse applied.

You see, the Chuckster has never quite had the best taste in fashion. Why do we say that? Well, take a look below, and see for yourself.

Yep. That bad.

For Chuck though, it gets just a tad bit worse. Watch the YouTube clip below to see what the Inside crew thought of this…interesting fit.

All these years, we have been talking about Russell Westbrook. But it seems we should have been speaking about Charles Barkley instead.

