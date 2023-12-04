“You Could Count the Hair on Top His F**king Head”: LeBron James Losing Hair Led to Kevin Hart Hilariously Taking Shots at Him

Kevin Hart is one of the best stand-up comics in the business. With the virtue of being one of the best in his industry, there are a lot of things that Hart gets away with. Trolling LeBron James during his recent comedy special is one of those few things. During a segment of “Reality Check”, shared by Kevin Hart, he decided to reveal an embarrassing story regarding LeBron James’ hair. Now, every basketball enthusiast is aware of Bron’s tough past with his hairline.

According to Hart, there was a time when James merely had a single strand of hair on his head.

“LeBron James, real good friend of mine. Well, he was. He hasn’t heard this joke yet. We’ll see what happens. I remember in the beginning of LeBron career, he was going bald. His hair was real thin up top. You could count the hair on top of his f**king head. You know how I know that because I was the one counting the hairs on top of his f**king head. One! Two-ish-ish?”

Of course, Hart was exaggerating. However, he got his point across. LeBron had little to no hair on his head. However, three weeks after this incident occurred, the actor-comedian disclosed that the King arrived at a wedding with a head full of hair.

“I didn’t see Bron for like three weeks. I didn’t see him and I didn’t talk to him. Bron showed up, at a wedding I was at, he had a head full of hair. Walked in that b**ch with all that confidence like I didn’t see him three weeks ago with the f**king truth on his goddam head!”

Hart’s joke isn’t inaccurate. During his final days with the Miami Heat, LBJ was balding at a rapid pace. However, during his second stint (2014-2018), the 6ft 9” forward managed to revive his hairline.

Kevin Hart is great friends with LeBron James and other NBA stars

Kevin Hart didn’t have any ill intentions behind trolling LeBron James. As he rightly mentioned at the beginning, the two celebrities share a great friendship, respecting each other for their talent. This is not the only LeBron James joke that Hart has cracked and it certainly won’t be the last one.

Hart has several friends from the basketball community. However, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal might be the most popular ones. The Philadelphia native has made several public appearances with Shaq.

Being friends since 2009, K-Hart and Shaq have each other’s back. However, like any other close friends, the duo also indulged in playful banter. During one of his older comedy skits, Hart impersonated Shaq’s movement on the court. In an extremely hilarious manner, the comedian also showcased how the 7ft 1” center would fall to the ground.

Their antics leave everyone in splits. Goes without saying, the bromance that they share makes them an entertaining duo.