“Your Legacy is Pointless LeBron James” : When Brad Pitt Mocked Lakers Superstar in Comic Appearance on Live Television

LeBron James permanently established himself as part of the Hollywood fabric, with his move to Los Angeles in 2018. While basketball reasons definitely formed part of his decision-making process, it is evident that King James sought to make a mark in the world of entertainment too.

And his status as part of LA’s culture was further cemented with a reference on the Jim Jeffries Show. The reference being made courtesy of Brad Pitt only added to the glamour surrounding the whole event.

Brad Pitt after all, is one of the finest actors in all of Hollywood. For his rare cameo appearance on late-night television to pay reference to King James speaks volumes of the former MVP’s influence.

The reference was of course, in jest. Brad Pitt played the old “How is the weather down/up there?” trope and got the laughs kicking at LeBron’s expense.

Brad Pitt mocked how nothing is permanent, including LeBron James’ legacy in basketball.

On the Jim Jeffries Show, Pitt was recreating his role as a weatherman which had gained cult status in the past. The superstar presented a “weather” joke as his segue in the show and used LeBron to carry the joke.

“I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said ‘How’s the weather down there?’ because he’s tall. And I said the same as it is up there changing out a phase not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn” joked Pitt on the show.

Jim Jeffries immediately comes in King James’ defense, however. The host retorted suggesting how LeBron had done enough to secure his legacy in the annals of history.

This doesn’t mark the funniest “What’s the weather” story involving tall basketball players, however. Sorry Brad Pitt, but that is reserved for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s narration of a story involving Wilt Chamberlain.

Wilt Chamberlain spat on someone in response to a joke, as Kareem described it.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s narration of the incident sounds almost made up. But with how Wilt Chamberlain has been described by many, it doesn’t appear too farfetched.

Kareem talks about how Wilt faced a ‘What’s the weather like up there?’ question once in his presence. Wilt’s response was to spit with a declaration of rain to their shorter companion in the elevator where this interaction took place.

wtf was wilt chamberlains problem 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9EhbFgJN2o — throw some dij on that bitch (@DijahSB) October 19, 2021

Brad Pitt may have had a script to aid him, but still couldn’t present a “weather” moment that was as comical as Chamberlain’s natural sass.

