“Your Opinions Mean Nothing to Him”: NBA’s Highest Paid Coach Ferociously Defended LeBron James’ Decision to Discard Media in 2013

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most scrutinized players in the modern NBA. Entering the league in 2003, the King was dubbed the ‘Chosen One’. With such a grandiose nickname, it’s no wonder his every move, both on and off the court, was analyzed to a tee. Not a day goes by when the media doesn’t have something to say about him. Despite this, LeBron reached a point, by 2013, where he couldn’t care less about what others had to say. After all, by then, all that mattered to him was winning championships and cementing his legacy. A great mindset, and one that Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s highest-paid coach, backed up. The San Antonio Spurs legend praised Bron for not catering to the media back, during the 2013 NBA Finals.

Gregg Popovich commended LeBron James for not paying attention to the media

In the midst of the 2013 NBA Finals, Gregg Popovich was asked about LeBron James. The media was curious about what one of the greatest coaches of all time thought about the King’s new attitude. After all, since joining the Miami Heat, Bron had become more nonchalant, specifically when it came to the media narratives surrounding him.

Well, Pop’s answer to this question was pretty straightforward. He praised LeBron and commended him for growing up. Furthermore, he claimed that the now four-time NBA Champion didn’t need the media telling him what to do. According to Pop, not only did he have a greater understanding of the game, but he also knew more than all of them combined.

“He doesn’t need any of you to tell him anything. He knows more than all of you put together. He understands the game. If he makes a pass and you all think he should have shot it, or he shoots it and you think he should have made a pass…your opinions mean nothing to him!”

At the time, Bron was on a whole other level. Leading the Heatles, the four-time MVP gained a historic victory over Popovich’s Spurs in the NBA Finals. It was the moment that cemented King James’ legacy as one of the greatest in NBA history. After all, they had just gone back-to-back after beating the OKC Thunder a year prior.

Fast forward to today, and both LeBron and Popovich are icons of the game. James, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, is widely regarded as the best player of the modern era, and the same goes for Pop, but in the coaching category. In other words, they are both legends, revered by their peers.

Coach Pop rushed to LBJ’s defense yet again just a year later

Around November of 2014, LeBron James was under the microscope once again. Now, back with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the media was, as usual, highly critical of LBJ. However, he found his supporters in the league, with one being an especially familiar face, Gregg Popovich. A year removed from defending the King, Pop was at it again.

This time, he once again blasted the media for criticizing LeBron before comparing him to the likes of Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Tim Duncan. He then proceeded to deliver one of the most hilarious lines in press conference history, informing the media to go “swim in a lake”.

LeBron has also voiced his support for the Spurs head coach on a number of occasions. In fact, he congratulated the Hall of Famer on his contract renewal this off-season, hailing him as one of the greats. Safe to say, the two have a very special bond.