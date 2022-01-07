”Zion Williamson, if it tastes good, spit it out”: Charles Barkley jokingly gives a diet plan to the NOLA youngster amid his weight issues

As Zion Williamson reportedly weighs north of the 330-pound mark, analyst Charles Barkley has a hilarious yet honest diet plan for the Pelicans youngster.

Being a Zion Williamson fan is a hard time now. After visibly gaining weight this offseason, the youngster has been subjected to a lot of trolls and has been the butt of most of the jokes on social media. Having last played basketball in May of 2021, Williamson was expected to start for the Pels at the commencement of this 2021-2022 campaign. However, more apparent injuries kept him from making his much-anticipated return.

Over the course of the season, reports kept scaring fans revealing Zion’s true weight. Initially, it was reported that “Zanos” weighed somewhere north of the 300-pound mark. The recent-most reports suggest the All-Star forward now weighs around the 330-pound mark. He is also rumored to skip his rehab workouts and fall asleep during his film sessions.

As Williamson continues to stay away from the team for his rehab, trolls keep attacking the 21-year-old for his obese figure. And recently, Charles Barkley was the one to take shots at the former Duke Blue Devil.

“Imma put Zion Williamson on that diet I was on… If it tastes good, spit it out!”: Charles Barkley

During Thursday night’s episode of “Inside The NBA”, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were in tears as they kept joking about Williamson and his weight issues. At one point in the segment, Sir Charles said:

“Imma put Zion on that diet I was on… If it tastes good, spit it out!”

Shaq and Chuck were in tears talking about Zion. “If it tastes good, spit it out” I haven’t see Shaq laugh that hard in a minute 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/49f7wFG6xf — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) January 7, 2022

This is not the first time Shaq and Chuck have mocked the Pels youngster. Earlier during the season, Barkley had a rather nasty comment on Zion’s appearance, looking at his workout and stating:

“Looks like me and Shaq had a baby.”

Zion’s weight gain is a huge cause of concern. However, NOLA fans would hope he is able to recover in the best possible way, shed some weight, and suit up as quickly as possible.