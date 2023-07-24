New electricity and water supply system in Cities: Skylines 2 makes the simulation game true to life

Cities: Skylines 2 is said to add new features that would bring fresh new life into the simulation genre. This game will be a completely new title and not arrive as an upgrade to the previous game.

The developers have been sharing new updates surrounding Cities: Skylines 2 to give interested parties insight into their innovations. On July 24, 2023, the developers showcased their electricity and water supply mechanics in the game, which would be simplified while adding more details.

Electricity and water are the most necessary resources for running a city and keeping the well-being of citizens. To help you understand every addition made with the upcoming title, we have concisely compiled all the necessary information you need to know.

Cities Skylines 2 will improve the existing water supply and electricity system in the builder game

The latest video from Cities: Skylines 2 developers showcased how electricity and water distribution will work in the title. In the previous showcase on explaining the road system, the developers clarified they would include electricity and water supply along the paths of the road. This makes it easier for the players to focus on their city building without individually planning water and electricity supply to households.

However, these roads will only have low power under voltage cables, so alternatives have to be used to bring in more power. Players can use transformer stations and high-power lines to transfer electricity from power plants to supply it in various areas. They can also bring electricity from outside the city by lending power at a cost. Additionally, they can use coal-powered stations, solar grids, water dams, and nuclear power plants to create electricity.

The game will also feature a dynamic demand system that adds challenges to power management. For instance, players can expect regular energy consumption during average temperatures. However, during summers and winters, this demand would spike up as ACs and Thermostats will be used by citizens.

Thus, underpowered cities would struggle with these issues and face power cuts. On the other hand, players can also create emergency battery stations to store excess energy and provide them to requiring areas when needed. Moreover, battery stations can power during the night as power stations will not be functioning during that time.

About water production and distribution

Cities Skylines 2 will feature rivers, lakes, and oceans, which can be used to satisfy each city’s needs. The game will also have groundwater reservoirs that can replenish over time. These reservoirs run out faster before replenishing, so they must be used carefully. The natural water reservoir is also at risk of pollution and becoming unusable.

When dirty water is passed through the city’s water system, it contaminates every household. This can create major long-term issues requiring much time and effort to decontaminate. Players can use water pipes and pumping stations to pump out the underground water to supply the city with fresh water.

Used water has to be thrown back to the surface using sewage pipes, which would contaminate the waterway. Players can create water treatment plants to make it usable for people again to process them to provide clean water. This would help to upkeep public health and have a proper water supply.

That concludes everything you need to learn about water and electricity supply in Cities: Skylines 2, released in October 2023. If you liked this article, check out other similar content by clicking here.