Why the BF Weevil is the best GTA Online Prize Ride in a while

Danyal Arabi
|Published 24/02/2023

This week, the BF Weevil is up for grabs, completely free of charge in GTA Online. Based on the VW Beetle, the Weevil is a diamond in the rough, that players should consider getting. As a Prize Ride, the Weevil can be grabbed for free, provided players complete a challenge. Here’s how to get it for free and turn it into one of the fastest cars in the game.

How to get the BF Weevil for free in GTA Online this week

Prize ride challenge: Place top 3 in 5 Street Races for 2 days in a row

By completing the given challenge, players will be able to save $870,000 (or $652,000 at its trade price) on the BF Weevil. In its given form, the Weevil isn’t particularly special. It has a paltry top speed of 102.25 mph (164.56 km/h) and overall poor handling for an almost million-dollar car. The Weevil’s true potential is unlocked when its custom variant is unlocked at Benny’s Original Motor Works.

The conversion costs an extra $980,000 and makes the Weevil the fastest non-rocket-powered car in the game. When upgraded, the Weevil Custom hits an astounding top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h). The car transforms into a drag race monster while allowing players to build the rat rod of their dreams. However, the amount of power being put down in a straight line is its biggest overall downfall.

The Weevil Custom suffers from a lot of wheelspin and poor handling at high speeds. When taking corners, the Weevil Custom has a tendency to either understeer entirely, or spin out with no wiggle room in between. However, a skilled driver can extract a decent level of performance from the hot-rod.

GTA Online players can grab the car for free until March 2, 2023, before it’s replaced by a new Prize Ride.

