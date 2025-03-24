“$120M Would Change My Life Too”: Redditors Rip Tyreek Hill for Calling His Move to Miami ‘Life-Changing’ After Another Failed Season

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Three years ago, not even Tyreek Hill, in his worst nightmare, could have imagined that leaving Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would cost him two Super Bowl rings. But that’s the reality of choosing a record-breaking contract with the Miami Dolphins instead of staying with a team he won a Super Bowl with. Miami is also a team that hasn’t won or even reached a Super Bowl since 1984.

Advertisement

It was evident the allure of a four-year, $120 million deal was impossible to resist for the star wide receiver, especially when the Chiefs refused to meet his monetary demands. Not only that, he also had an opportunity to be the face of a new franchise, so Hill made what seemed like an easy decision at the time. However, as the WR found out over the last three years, those things don’t guarantee success.

While Mahomes and the Chiefs continued their dominant AFC run with back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the Dolphins couldn’t even make the playoffs last season, getting ousted in the Wild Card Round the previous two years. Simply put, no trade decision in recent memory has aged as poorly as Tyreek Hill’s. And fans aren’t letting him forget it.

The Dolphins star recently reacted to the three-year anniversary of his trade to The 305, writing, “Changed my life thank you.” It seems the WR doesn’t seem to have an iota of disappointment.

Changed my life thank you https://t.co/FOnS986rIy — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 23, 2025

However, many fans on Reddit couldn’t help but question how much of Hill’s positivity stems from his healthy bank account.

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t stop trolling Hill over his money-minded decision. From sarcastically congratulating the wide receiver for having fewer playing days with more money to taking a dig at him for having four more kids since moving to Miami, Redditors had a field day reacting to the wideout’s comment.

Comment

byu/SuperPop9521 from discussion

innfl

Comment

byu/SuperPop9521 from discussion

innfl

Comment

byu/SuperPop9521 from discussion

innfl

Comment

byu/SuperPop9521 from discussion

innfl

In a league where every team has the same financial spending abilities, what separates the best from the rest is the Super Bowl ring. From this perspective, Hill has lost a lot of pages from his history book.

That said, there’s no denying that he has thrived statistically in Miami, surpassing 1,700 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons before injuries slowed him down last year.

But the Dolphins have yet to make a deep playoff run, and their future remains uncertain. Meanwhile, the Chiefs keep winning, proving that Mahomes and Andy Reid didn’t need Hill as much as he needed them.