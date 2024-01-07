After Katt Williams’ Sensational Interview With Shannon Sharpe, Rickey Smiley Breaks Down on Instagram Live Leaving Fans Concerned

Katt Williams addressed various individuals in his recent interview with Shannon Sharpe. While some took it as humor and responded directly, others haven’t engaged with Katt. Williams aimed to set the record straight on camera, that is safe to say. Amongst many, he specifically called out Rickey Smiley, accusing him of lying about the Money Mike role in Friday After Next. Williams also revealed adding a clause to his contract as a consequence of that incident.

Rickey Smiley was Katt Williams’ co-star in the 2002 film Friday After Next, with Williams playing the role of Money Mike and Smiley portraying Robber Santa Claus. Williams contested Smiley’s claim on Club Shay Shay that he was initially offered the Money Mike role, branding it a clear falsehood.

Williams emphasized that they both auditioned for the role in Los Angeles, where 200 Black comedians participated, and Smiley’s assertion of having the role before auditioning was implausible.

Katt Williams also revealed a unique clause in his contract after the incidents surrounding Friday After Next. He insisted that he would only collaborate with Rickey Smiley in a movie if Smiley agreed to wear a dress in his role.

“He was so egregious that I put in my contract I won’t work with Rickey Smiley again unless he’s in a dress. Now what was Ricky Smiley’s next movie? Was it ‘First Sunday’? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did. It was in my contract.” Katt said.

A recent video surfaced of Rickey Smiley displaying emotional moments while preparing a cup of coffee. Fans speculated the moment and linked his breakdown to Katt Williams’ recent comments about Smiley.

Support Pours In for Rickey Smiley After Katt Williams’ Blasting Interview

Several fans initially attributed Rickey Smiley’s emotional state to Katt Williams’ comments. However, some point out that Smiley lost his son around this time last year, making it a challenging period. Comment sections are now filled with supportive messages, expressing concern for Smiley’s well-being amid both the Katt Williams controversy and the anniversary of his son’s passing.

Rickey Smiley responded to Katt Williams’ claims with a cordial response, sharing on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that he was initially meant to be Money Mike. “I had no reason to lie about that,” Smiley said.

Smiley acknowledged that Williams was the better choice, appreciating the added ‘pimp twist‘ that made the character funnier. He pointed out that there was no reason for him to lie about the situation and expressed satisfaction with the casting decision that enhanced the role.

Fans sent heartfelt wishes to Rickey Smiley during this challenging time. Moreover, it’s essential to recognize that emotions are complex, and various factors can contribute to them. Katt Williams’ Club Shay Shay interview has certainly sparked discussions, gaining attention for its candid revelations. The impact on Rickey Smiley’s emotions amid the fallout remains a nuanced aspect.