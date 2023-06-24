13 Years After ‘Forfeiting Heisman’ Debacle, Tyreek Hill & Bijan Robinson Want Reggie Bush to Get his Award Back

An NCAA investigation in 2010 had suggested that Bush’s family had received improper benefits/gifts from marketing agents while he was still at USC. It resulted in severe penalties for the school and the forfeiture of Bush’s Heisman trophy. While Reggie still went on to inspire innumerable youngsters, including Bijan Robinson with his gameplay, the fact that he still doesn’t have the trophy in his cabinet, hurts a lot of his admirers.

Tyreek and Bijan recently called the whole ‘Heisman Forfeiting’ incident unfortunate while talking about Reggie on the podcast, around 13 years after the whole fiasco took place. “You can’t take away what he did on the field,” Robinson said, suggesting that Bush should absolutely get his trophy back. “Everyone knows what he did. I don’t think you should take away the Heisman, especially for what he did that season. He took over college football.”

Bijan also mentioned that his grandfather, who reffed a few of Reggie’s games, used to think of him as one of the best players ever. Showing his agreement to Bijan’s take about giving Reggie his Heisman back, Hill added, “It wasn’t like he(Reggie) was talking any illegal substance. He just different bro.”

Reggie Bush had a wonderful football career

As it turns out, Heisman wasn’t the only honor taken away from Reggie. His Walter Camp and the Doak Walker Awards were also vacated. However, if we keep the off-field stuff aside, Reggie had an absolute dream run in his college days, before having a decade long NFL career.

Bush became the 17th in NCAA history to exceed 2,000 all-purpose yards in multiple seasons. His exceptional talent also earned him a spot on the cover of NCAA Football 2007. He then went on to win his only Super Bowl ring during the 2009 season while featuring for the Saints in the NFL.

Given the undeniable impact Reggie had on college football, several fans think that he should get his Heisman honors back. Sadly, Reggie’s recent efforts to regain the trophy haven’t yielded positive results.