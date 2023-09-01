2 Years Before Cutting His Son From Jaguars’ Roster, Doug Pederson Listed His South Jersey Estate For $2,700,000

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson walks to the locker room after the game of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson recently made a ruthless decision to cut his son out of the 53-man roster for the 2023/24 season. For a father, this is never an easy decision to make but being a Super Bowl champion coach, he knew what was needed to be done. In fact, Doug had displayed similar type of clarity when he had decided to completely part ways with the city of Philadelphia a little while back. Hence, around two years before cutting his son from his own team’s roster, Pederson had listed his South Jersey mansion for $2,700,000.

Pederson, who had won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, parted ways with the franchise after the 2020/21 NFL season. After vacating the HC role at the Eagles, Pederson seemed to have been done with the city completely. He made his intentions clear as he listed his Philly mansion for sale dropping a major hint that he wouldn’t be planning his future in Philadelphia anytime soon.

Doug Pederson Lived in His Philadelphia House for 4 years Before Putting it on Sale

According to a popular real estate listing website, Zillow, two years ago, Doug Pederson had officially listed his house in Moorestown, Burlington County. The 55-year-old listed his Philadelphia house for $2.7 million back in February 2021, only a month after leaving the franchise. The lavish three-storied house is located at 701 Garwood Road in the South Jersey town.

Pederson’s house stood over a massive three-acre land, boasting a carpet area of a whopping 6,900 square feet. He purchased the house back in June 2016, after signing for the Philadelphia Eagles, for a reported $1.95 million. For the head coach, the house could not have been more perfectly located. It only took about 25 to 30 minutes to reach the Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles.

Along with its dream location, the house featured as many as five bedrooms and seven bathrooms to go with an incredibly well-furnished kitchen. The family room consisted of two flat-screen TVs and a cast-stone fireplace, while the basement which underwent renovation in 2017 housed a fitness center. To add to the house’s selling point, it came with 15 parking spots, making it a perfect spot to host guests and parties whenever needed.

Pederson also ensured that the house contained sporting lineage, as he decorated it with ULM Warhawk Football and Eagles posters. The office was an NFL fan’s dream, with it safeguarding a pair of Lombardi trophies, two Eagles helmets, an Eagles banner and a number of commemorative footballs. He lived in that particular house for four years during his tenure as the Eagles head coach with his wife, Jeannie and youngest son, Joel.

Doug Pederson Cuts His Own Son From the Jaguars’ Roster

After his stint with the Eagles, Pederson resumed his head coaching career in the NFL a year later with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has coached them for an entire season now, and the team is looking impressive with quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading from the front. Last season as well, they finished top of the AFC South division and only lost out in the Divisional playoff round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into his second season as head coach, Doug Pederson already had to make an incredibly tough decision. He decided to leave his son, Josh Pederson out of the final 53-man roster for the upcoming season. A tight end by profession, Josh had only signed for the franchise in July.

Despite all this, contrary to what all were hoping, Doug Pederson once again showed his ruthlessness as a head coach, as he suppressed the father in him to make what he believed was the right sporting decision to make.