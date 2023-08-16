Jalen Hurts Joins Hands With Michael Jordan’s $5,200,000,000 Revenue Generating Behemoth, Just 6 Months After His First Super Bowl Appearance

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles after he threw a TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles came to East Rutherford, NJ and defeat their division rivals the New York Giants 48-22 on December 11, 2022. Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played a massive role in thwarting oppositions during the 2022 season, is scaling great heights off the field as well. Joining the likes of Dak Prescott and Bryce Young, Jalen Hurts recently announced that he has officially partnered with Michael Jordan’s $5,200,000,000 revenue generating brand ‘Jordan’.

Advertisement

This announcement comes just 6 months after Hurts appeared in his first ever Super Bowl game. While he wasn’t able to guide his team to the ultimate title, the man has kept a picture of his ‘dejected self’ which was taken after the loss as his screensaver, in order to push himself harder. This is the exact spirit which makes Hurts the perfect man to join forces with ‘Jordan’.

Jalen Hurts Joins Forces With ‘Jordan’ Ahead of 2023 Season

Jalen proudly sported Jordans throughout last season which might have played a huge role in prompting the shoe producing behemoth to give the QB a deal. While the monetary aspects involving the entire deal have been kept behind closed doors, it wouldn’t count as hyperbole if one predicts that this might be one of the biggest endorsement deals of Hurts’ career.

Advertisement

Excited to have Hurts on board, Jordan brand president Sarah Mensah told Andscape, “It takes a special type of athlete to be a part of the Jordan Brand, so we’re thrilled to welcome Jalen to the family.” Even Hurts looked enormously excited to join forces with the brand.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7yOaAgtgB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation,” Hurts stated in an exclusive statement, per Andscape.

Along with Jalen, Panthers rookie Bryce Young and Dallas veteran Dak Prescott are the two other QBs who have signed with ‘Jordan’ brand ahead of the 2023 season.

3 Quarterbacks, 3 Different Challenges

Interestingly, the three QBs who joined hands with ‘Jordan’ ahead of the season, have a similar aim but very different challenges to tackle. Dak Prescott has been with the Cowboys for ages and he has shown glimpses of his class on several occasions. However, he is yet to make a mark in the playoffs.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bryce Young, the number one overall pick in 2023 draft, would have the daunting task of living up to the hype created around him. And finally, Hurts would carry the pressure of replicating his heroics from last season. Only time will tell which QB churns out the best numbers.