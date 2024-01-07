6 Years Ago, Jake Browning & His Girlfriend Stephanie Niles Were on the Verge of Ending Their Relationship After She Moved to New York

Jake Browning and his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, have been seeing each other for a while now. She can be spotted as far back as in a 2018 Instagram post by the NFL star. Were they dating back then? It cannot be said for certain, as they deliberately kept it private. However, one of his posts certainly highlights that their relationship hasn’t been a cakewalk.

Exactly on May 6, last year, the Bengals QB took to Instagram to recount their wonderful journey through ups and downs. The first line of his note read, “Remember when we agreed we weren’t going to date?” So, it’s safe to say they were friends long before they were couples. They met at the University of Washington as students, and perhaps that’s when their chemistry started.

Jake then goes on to add that they still started dating but mutually decided that they would part ways before Stephanie moved to New York City in 2018. However, after 5 years, now almost 6, they are still going strong, despite living in 4 different time zones and also relocating 14 times.

The NFL star then describes Stephanie as wholeheartedly as possible, by noting that she has always had an unmatched energy in her life. He then stated that Stephanie holds a crucial place in his life, and he cannot imagine where he would be without his ‘mob wife’. He concluded by saying, “Love you pimp,” a passionate nickname that can be seen in almost every one of their posts.

Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles Are Going Strong

Browning was drafted by the Bengals back in 2021, but he only set foot on the field this season. After Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury, they didn’t have many options but to give Browning a try. It didn’t yield as big of a result as the likes of Joe Flacco, but it was a solid effort to hold the fort. Out of the 8 games that he played, Browning started six and led the team to 3 wins. He also racked up 1780 yards and 9 touchdowns, which is quite impressive since he started so late in the season.

During his ups and downs, the star QB always had the support of his girlfriend, who has stolen the spotlight quite a few times after attending Bengals games with unmatched energy and flawless game-day fits. Just in the midst of the Bengals’ season finale, Stephanie Miles was spotted sporting a full-body white swimsuit and gleefully dancing in the players’ suite.

Twitter was very much filled with posts about Stephanie, and there was no shortage of fans who expressed their love for the power couple. She was apparently featured quite a lot on the TV during the game, which was annoying to some. However, his boyfriend did add some solid points to the scoreboard, so it’s very well justified.

Jake posted a career-high three touchdowns while passing for 156 yards. His 18-24 pass completions were much better than Browns’ QB, Jeff Driskel’s, who managed only 13 out of 16. Jake sure made an impression in the season finale and went out with a bang. Surely, by the next season, he and his team will improve even further and become a Super Bowl contender once again.