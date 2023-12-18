Fans Draw Resemblance Between Tommy DeVito’s Agent’s New Look and a Batman Villain

Tommy DeVito has recently made strides on the gridiron and even clinched his first NFC Player of the Week award. However, it’s not only the NFL star who has stolen the spotlight recently but also his agent, Sean Stellato, who won the internet last week with his Italian look. While DeVito took on the Saints on Sunday, his agent once again made quite the buzz with yet another iconic look.

A look crafted in style by DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, made fans draw comparisons with Batman’s first masked supervillain. He had sported a lime green suit and a black hat for the Giants-Saints game. He completed the look with black and white sneakers resembling the ‘Riddler’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1736456404112650431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, not everyone seemed impressed by his green-as-grass look, as Jonathan Vilma from Fox compared him to a ‘leprechaun’. This was accompanied by other creative takes by fans, as his photos on the sidelines quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan made an ingenious reference using ‘Riddle’ in a pun.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shauntomko/status/1736457060995489870?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan resonated with the first one, comparing him to Riddler as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Gojira2000_/status/1736457113906372781?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one mentioned his resemblance with the Batman villain.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/49er_in/status/1736456649236238563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Once again, the same comparison struck another fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1736456404112650431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Riddler was not the only one who popped up in the fans’ minds. They definitely got creative in the comments with several out-of-pocket comparisons.

Fans Take Digs at Tommy DeVito’s Agent for His Mostly-Green Look

Comments flooded his pictures on social media, with several fans playfully connecting Stellato’s looks to Mario’s Luigi and Notre Dame’s mascot. This fan made a unique picture of Albert Einstein, whose hair matched the agent’s look.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Simon_555_/status/1736478576164372732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Notre Dame mascot made more sense for another fan who tried to decode the all-green look.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ukusaNFL/status/1736456653917020438?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan apparently stumbled upon a perfect coincidence, and he couldn’t help but share it in the comments.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BastardGrimm/status/1736463792765362556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan had the perfect reply to his overnight fame by sharing a meme in the comments.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fourthandshort1/status/1736456700486361127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Setting aside the jokes, Sean Stellato’s outfit actually had a deeper meaning. He was recently inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame on Dec. 15. He made sure to highlight the milestone with its logo on his suit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JordanRaanan/status/1736425408369668378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Stellato has made quite a name for himself in the span of a week. Even during the matchup between the Giants and the Saints, fans bombarded the agent for pictures on the sidelines.