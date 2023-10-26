Aaron Rodgers Uses Zach Wilson As An Example To Give Green Bay Packers a Message Amid Three Game Losing Streak

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in a challenging situation after three consecutive losses in the NFL 2023 season. Aaron Rodgers might have transitioned from the Blues, but he still wishes his former team well. Very recently, the 4x MVP delivered a cautionary message to them using rookie QB Zach Wilson as an example.

The former Packers superstar shared his insights during his recent appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘. He clarified that the perceptions and narratives can shift quickly in the NFL landscape. His comments also shed light on how teams and their players are often scrutinized.

Aaron Rodgers Talks Dynamic Nature of NFL Narratives

During his recent appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, Aaron Rodgers tapped into his nearly two decades’ worth of experience in the NFL to provide a unique insight into the ever-changing narratives that surround the league.

Rodgers continues to watch over his team, and he didn’t hold back when offering advice after their recent loss against the Broncos. Rodgers used the example of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to explain the shift in perceptions.

“Look at how much the narrative can change from week to week. Look at the narrative that was there about Zach Wilson, about our team, and then we win two games and now Greeny’s saying we can win the division. Nobody was saying that s**t a few weeks ago, a lot of things change,” said Rodgers.

This observation by Rodgers really brings out the fickle nature of the league characterized by overreactions and sweeping changes. The 4x MVP believes that the Packers have it in themselves to turn the season around.

Rodgers Praises the Performances of Mac Jones and Jordan Love

Amid the Green Bay Packers’ recent three-game losing streak, Rodgers used the example of New England Patriots‘ quarterback Mac Jones to illustrate the not-so-stable nature of NFL narratives. Jones had faced criticism as the team struggled through their first six games, going 1-5.

However, things took a dramatic turn when Jones delivered a stellar performance against the Buffalo Bills, leading his team to a game-winning touchdown drive. Rodgers found it amusing how the narrative changed, with some initially calling for Jones to be demoted and now praising his performance.

Talking to Pat McAfee, Rodgers said, “Look at what’s going on in New England, I mean Mac Jones and Bill’s gonna be out and Mac’s the problem. Then Mac goes out and balls out, I think he goes 25-of-31, played incredible, led them on a last-second drive and now it’s like Mac was never the problem.”

Aaron Rodgers also mentioned Jordan Love, who led the Packers to a comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Love orchestrated an unbelievable comeback from a 17-0 deficit in the first half. After a scoreless third quarter, the Pack managed to accumulate 18 points through two touchdowns and one field goal, ultimately securing an 18-17 victory.

Rodgers expressed his happiness by saying, “When you trot out that last drive—when the game’s in hand—and you’re taking knees, there’s not many better feelings in sports. Big congrats to J, I sent him a message after the game. Happy for him. That’s a cool moment, he’ll never forget that moment.”

In the end, the advice from Aaron Rodgers is clear: Don’t focus on the clutter and noise outside, just work on your basics and prove yourself on the field. That is what matters at the last.