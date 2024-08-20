Tom Brady Lists Three Qualities That Make Patrick Mahomes the Best NFL Quarterback

When Tom Brady discusses the qualities of a great quarterback, particularly Patrick Mahomes, it’s time to tune in. In an interview with Stephen A. Smith at the Fanatics Fest NYC, Brady shared his thoughts on how Mahomes would fare in earlier eras of the NFL. His verdict? Mahomes would be even better.

Brady, known for his keen eye for quarterback talent, was forthright in praising Mahomes’ exceptional qualities. He started by highlighting the Chiefs quarterback’s remarkable rapport with his teammates, evident in their on-field chemistry and shared joy. Brady admires how Mahomes communicates with his team post-game and has cultivated strong relationships with his coaches.

But it’s not just Mahomes’ on-field prowess that impresses Brady. He pointed out how Mahomes carries himself during press conferences, demonstrating a clear understanding of his responsibilities as both a leader and a quarterback. Brady said:

“It’s about your ability to be physically gifted in running, throw on the move, drop your arm angle and coverages, throwing the ball deep. It’s also about how the message you’re creating every day to your fans, to your teammates, to your coaches.”

Tom Brady talks about how great Patrick Mahomes is and the biggest threat to the Chiefs (via @TheSASshow) pic.twitter.com/g0FOoTj9j4 — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) August 19, 2024

Brady sees in Mahomes a combination of supreme talent and the ability to represent his team and the sport effectively. These three qualities, according to Brady, are crucial in developing a truly great quarterback.

However, Brady’s praise wasn’t without a note of caution.

Tom Brady Shares Insights on the Tough Road Ahead for Patrick Mahomes

As Brady delved into the potential challenges facing Mahomes, he drew from his own wealth of experience. One key issue he highlighted was the generational gap that Mahomes might encounter as he ages in the league.

Brady pointed out the importance of maintaining strong connections with younger teammates, a task that can become increasingly difficult as the age difference widens. This concern also echoes Brady’s previous remarks about the changing mindset of younger NFL players.

He’s often voiced his worries about a shift towards individualism and self-promotion, potentially at the expense of team-oriented goals.

Another challenge Brady foresees for Mahomes is balancing his professional commitments with growing family responsibilities. As Mahomes’ children get older and demand more attention, juggling his career and personal life could become more complex. This insight seems to stem from Brady’s own experiences navigating the delicate balance between football and family.

Despite these potential hurdles, Brady is confident in Mahomes’ ability to overcome them. He believes Mahomes has built “a good foundation to deal with those” challenges and understands that the Chiefs quarterback is well-equipped for the journey ahead.