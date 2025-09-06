“Another Year of Jalen Hurts Just Running Around”: Fortnite Streamer Ninja Rips the Eagles for Having a “Boring Offense”

The defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles won their season opener 24-20 over the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. But some people don’t like how they got the job done, including Fortnite streamer Ninja.

Advertisement

The Eagles were able to get that win despite having their best defensive player, Jalen Carter, ejected from the game prior to the first play from scrimmage. They also lost three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson midway through the contest. And yet, they still pulled through.

However, the Eagles stuck with their run-heavy offense from last year. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for just 152 yards on 19-for-23 passing, with no touchdowns or interceptions. But he did rush for 62 yards and a pair of scores, while Saquon Barkley added 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Ninja, however, was far from impressed.

“The Philadelphia Eagles offense, so boring dude,” Ninja (aka Tyler Blevins) said on his latest stream.

“Another year, dude. Another year of Tush Push, one catch A.J. Brown, another year of Jalen Hurts just running around because he’s an athletic freak. Makes one good drive, extend the drive. It was a good throw, but I hate watching the Eagles. I’ve never liked watching them, and that’s why,” he added.

If you didn’t know any better, you would think Ninja was describing a perfect game for Hurts. Any football person knows that running the ball is the safest and best way to win a football game. If the opponent can’t stop you on the ground, there’s really no need to pass the ball except in specific situations.

As Ninja described—though he was speaking negatively—that’s exactly what Hurts did. He ran the ball and made timely plays through the air. The ending of his conversation showed exactly why he and many other casual fans were not impressed with the defending champs.

“Jalen Hurts’ over for his passing yards is under 200 yards every time he plays because he doesn’t throw the ball. He did, which is huge. I had him in three long shot touchdown parlays.”

Ninja says he “hates watching the Eagles” because the offense is “just so boring.” “Another year of tush push, and Jalen Hurts just running around the entire time.” pic.twitter.com/nJFIMUz6tY — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 5, 2025

Jalen Hurts threw for under 3,000 yards passing last year, and his team won the Super Bowl while he took home Super Bowl MVP honors. So it seems like he can throw the ball when he needs to.

As Ninja revealed, most of his opinions and theories about the game—as is true for many fans in this day and age—are based solely on betting and fantasy considerations.

While fantasy football and sports betting are a fun way to add some more intrigue to the game, it has also created a whole class of fans that don’t know or care about actual football. All they care about are the numbers and how they affect their bets or their fantasy teams.