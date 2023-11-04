“I Don’t Think He’s Ever Going To Grow Up”: Donna Kelce Goes Candid On Travis Kelce Being a 34-Year-Old “Kid”

Travis Kelce is one of the most loved personalities in the NFL and part of it is because of his mischievous self. While his rumored link-up with Taylor Swift has been met with widespread enthusiasm from all corners, his mother, Donna Kelce, affectionately maintains that he is still a kid.

Advertisement

Donna Kelce, in her recent interview with the ‘People Magazine’ threw light on Jason Kelce’s parenting. She also affectionately mentioned how Travis Kelce is a youthful spirit besides being a really good uncle to Jason’s three daughters.

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Appreciates his Childlike Spirit

Donna Kelce is a lively mother, and that’s how she sees her 34-year-old NFL star. In her conversation with the PEOPLE magazine, Donna made sure to give insights about Travis being a very affectionate uncle who knows his way around his nieces.

Advertisement

Mama Kelce revealed that Travis never shies away from having fun in his own way with Jason’s daughters. His brother has three daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliott, 2 and the youngest Bennett, 8 months old.

Donna even described her son, Travis, by saying, “He’s so good and animated.” Before mentioning Travis’ demeanor, Mama Kelce clarified that he loves being an uncle. However, what caught the attention most was her description of Travis Kelce as a ‘kid’, portraying him as a youthful spirit.

“He’s a kid himself. He just feels like he’s one of them. I don’t think he’s ever going to grow up,” said Donna.

Her unending love for her son Travis Kelce is portrayed as Donna promoted her latest collaboration with Barefoot Wines. Even as Travis is known for being a tough TE, his playfulness makes him an adorable ‘uncle’.

Donna Kelce Sheds Light on Jason Kelce’s Adapted Parenting

In the same interview, Donna shed light on how her son, Jason Kelce, tackles fatherhood. She mentioned that the Eagles center had a different upbringing with brother Travis, and he often tries to pass them on to his daughters. However, he realized over time that parenting girls was a distinct experience. Mama Kelce revealed,

Advertisement

“Jason is very gentle with his girls. When he’s kind of roughhousing a little bit, they’ll say, ‘Stop, it’s too much,’ and he’s like, ‘Okay, girls.’ So he’s had to take a step back.”

Donna now characterizes both her sons as the perfect dad-uncle duo for Jason’s three daughters. She highlighted how the two remain open and playful at heart, keeping good company for the kids.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyRTViGP6Kg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Notably, Jason’s eldest, Wyatt, recently crashed her father and uncle’s podcast, and the Chiefs’ man couldn’t be happier. As soon as Jason picked her up on his lap, Travis playfully started asking about her dress and how her gymnastics was.