Bills’ GM Gets “Mad Respect” for Defending Josh Allen From “Idiots”

In the Josh Allen era, the Buffalo Bills fell short in the playoffs for the third time earlier this year against the Kansas City Chiefs. While some backlash was anticipated, an unnamed NFL exec took a harsh stance, calling Allen one of the most ‘overrated’ players in the league. The exec also told ESPN that Allen can’t win at the line of scrimmage and is more of a thrower than a precision passer. However, the Bills’ GM is having none of that.

Following Wednesday’s training camp, GM Brandon Beane addressed the media and leaped to Allen’s defense. He expressed frustration that, after six years in the league, naysayers still cannot seem to give the star quarterback a break.

GM Beane also emphasized that if he were to rate his QB, he would label Allen as ‘underrated,’ given what he has achieved during his time in Buffalo.

“You try to ignore this stuff, but Josh is going into Year 7 and there’s still the naysayers. I don’t get it. If I was going to use rated, I would say underrated before I would say overrated.”

Beane did acknowledge his bias toward his quarterback, whom he labeled ‘our guy,’ and expressed, ‘love him every single day.’ However, he also voiced his frustration that someone who won’t even reveal their name gets to criticize a franchise QB, making their stance seem less credible or legitimate.

“There are idiots everywhere,” he concluded.

Following GM Beane’s remarks, football fans, especially the Bills Mafia, were quite moved. While some hailed the GM as a ‘baller,’ others expressed their ‘mad respect’ for backing Allen. See for yourselves:

Aside from the fan sentiment and GM Beane’s remarks, it’s important to note that the pressure will be on Allen and the coaching lounge to deliver this season. But the bigger question is: can they?

The Bills Are a Lot of Pressure This Season

Josh Allen has stats to back his case, especially considering he led the Bills to the postseason five consecutive times and won the AFC East title four straight years. He also boasts four back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons and 220 rushing and passing touchdowns. However, his giveaways have been quite troubling.

The Wyoming alum had 22 giveaways last season, including 18 interceptions, which arguably contributed to a number of defeats. However, when the QB stood his ground and found his target without anyone intercepting the ball, the Bills have a 16-0 record since 2020, according to NFL research.

Therefore, it will be expected of Allen to improve in this area. The star quarterback also tallied 15 rushing scores last season, which is quite impressive; however, Allen must allow others, like James Cook, to take on this role in his stead.

The Bills’ receiver room saw a significant shift this season, with Stefon Diggs departing for Houston. However, with the addition of Keon Coleman, the 2023 First-Team All-ACC selection from Florida State, the team now boasts a star wideout.

Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir, who can line up both inside and outside, along with the 6-foot-4 Chase Claypool and speedster Marques Valdes-Scantling, will also bring a wealth of experience to the receiver room. They could help Allen with the passing game while minimizing the risks of turnovers.

But the big question is: Can Sean McDermott find the right players, and can rookies like Coleman adapt to the Buffalo environment?