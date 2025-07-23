Boomer Esiason Admits Russell Wilson Isn’t the Same QB as 10 Years Ago, but Is on Board With Brian Daboll’s QB1 Choice

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) speaks during a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Russell Wilson started off incredibly hot for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, going 6-1 in his first seven starts. But then, the bottom fell out. He looked like the shell of himself we saw in Denver. Pittsburgh lost the final five games of the season, including another embarrassing Wild Card playoff defeat.

Advertisement

He went from possibly commanding a salary in the $30-40 million range to being an unwanted commodity as we entered the new league year. The Steelers said goodbye, and a couple of weeks after free agency began, the New York Giants signed him to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million, ostensibly to be the starter.

However, they signed Jameis Winston just a few days later. Then, they traded back into the first round to make one of the most shocking selections of the 2025 NFL Draft: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. But despite those moves, as the Giants now enter training camp, head coach Brian Daboll is adamant about who his starter is: it’s Russell Wilson.

“These guys are out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” Daboll said.

It’s perfectly logical. Dart seems like he could be a project. And Winston has been a capable backup quarterback for the last few years of his NFL career. It’s no wonder the 1988 NFL MVP, Boomer Esiason, believes Daboll made the right choice. You don’t sign Wilson to sit on the bench.

“Russell Wilson, that’s why I’d sign him. One of the problems that Brian Daboll has had is with Daniel Jones as his quarterback. Number one, Daniel was oft-injured, there’s no question that creates instability in the offense. And number two, fumblitis, interceptions, turnovers, three-and-outs, way too many of those. Russell Wilson is very secure with the football, that’s one thing I will say.”

Esiason did acknowledge that we’ve seen some uneven play from Wilson in the last few years, and that he’s not the perennial Pro Bowler he was in the mid-2010s.

“He’s not the exciting Russell Wilson that we saw 10 years ago. But certainly, he led the Steelers to the playoffs last year. It was a really difficult situation I think for him in Denver, which he was big part of that problem. And I think he’s probably learned a lot. But I think Dabs is going to be a good coach for Russell. If things go right for Russell Wilson, he’ll be the starting quarterback for 17 weeks.”

The Cincinnati Bengals great went on to say that if things don’t go right for Wilson, the Giants have two decent options in Winston and Dart.

He pointed out that 20 years ago, when the Giants drafted Eli Manning in the first round, they had future Hall of Famer Kurt Warner installed as their starter. He was out within six weeks. That could certainly happen this year if Dart has a great camp and Wilson doesn’t lead the Giants to a few victories in the fall.