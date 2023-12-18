Brittany Mahomes Proudly Propagates KC Pet Project’s Special ‘Derrick Nnadi Powered’ Gift for Dog Lovers After Win Against Patriots

Brittany Mahomes attended the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 15 game and is garnering praise for the game-time pictures she posted on her social media. However, she also drew a lot of positive attention after she shared a post from KC Pet Project on her Instagram story.

The post shared by KC Pet Project introduced a dog named Maneet, who is available for adoption. What’s special is that Chiefs’ defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is covering the adoption fee for Maneet, making it free for anyone interested in giving her a loving home.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1736614440429310105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, each dog adopted through their partnership with Derrick Nnadi will come with a special Nnadi Dog ZIWI Pets Pack. Furthermore, those adopting a dog from this partnership will also receive a $10 discount on ZIWI air-dried recipes. It’s a wonderful initiative that not only helps dogs find homes but also provides some extra goodies for their well-being.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C09-rkcNzmF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Instagram post celebrated the Kansas City Chief’s victory over the Patriots, announcing Maneet as the honored “Nnadi Dog.” The post described Maneet as a delightful 5-year-old dog who adores playtime and cherishes family bonds. She’s experienced with kids which makes her an ideal companion for a family.

Maneet loves toys and happily engages in games like fetch or tug-of-war. While she enjoys human company, she might be selective with other dogs as she prefers a smaller group of furry pals.

Brittany Mahomes Cheers For Husband on Gameday

Brittany Mahomes showed up to support her husband, Patrick Mahomes, as he aimed to end his two-game losing streak. She looked cheerful in the stands sitting alongside Taylor Swift, wearing a white overcoat with “Mahomes” written boldly on the back. Later, she posted two photos on the field, captioning them “Gamedayyyy.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0-dLl2u8EY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Mahomes showed his skill by completing 27 out of 37 passes for 305 yards and two touchdown throws, leading the defending Super Bowl champions to break their two-game losing streak. With this win, the Chiefs’ record now stands at 9-5. They are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in their next game in Week 16, scheduled for the upcoming Sunday.