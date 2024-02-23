Bill Belichick Lauds Matthew Slater as the “Best Special Teams Player Of All Time” After the Future HOFer Announces Retirement

New England Patriots’ last two decades will always be fondly remembered by the fans as the Brady – Belichick era. However, one person who has been consistently performing just at the highest level in the Patriots’ success is Special Teams Player Matthew Slater. After being a loyal Patriot since 2008, the 10-time Pro Bowler earlier announced his retirement. Safe to say, the Patriots are now finally recognizing his worth with massive tributes pouring in from the likes of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Aaron Rodgers.

Playing alongside Tom Brady is truly unforgiving. As good as you may be, Brady being the GOAT will always outshine you. Hence it’s only natural for many fans to be blinded to the talent besides Brady in the team. However, it is the coach’s duty to time and time again remind fans of the contribution of every player to success.

Now that Belichick’s coaching career with the Patriots has ended, the 8 time Super Bowl-winning coach listed his gratitude for being able to coach the best players in each position. While Brady was the first name on the list, Belichick listed Matthew Slater as the best Special teams player of all time.

“Fortunate to coach the best offensive player, best player in football Tom (Brady), The Best Defensive player in Football in L.T and the best special teams player in football in Matt Slater. Of course, it includes a specialist…but you know, as a core special teams player, Slater really is the best of all time. And I hope he gets recognised for that. But if you are a coach and you can coach Taylor, Brady and Slater, that’s three pretty good players.”

The New England Patriots elaborated on his claim by highlighting Slater’s impeccable work ethic. Belichick labeled Slater as the perfect balance between a fierce competitor and a good human being. As per the Patriots legend, Slater’s kindness was endearing and elevated everyone around him. More than an athlete, Slater will be missed for his personality, said Belichick echoing similar views to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Despite being the son of a former Pro Bowler, Slater’s humility and work ethic truly set him apart. He never let his father’s greatness be a burden on him and instead took his legacy further. While most of the tributes focus on him as a person, let’s also not forget that he was electric on the field.

Matthew Slater: The Future Hall of Famer

Being a special teams player is a very tough job. The role requires one to be versatile and do a lot of dirty work without recognition. Carving a career in this niche is very tough. And this is why Slater’s stint with the Patriots is truly amazing. When one looks back at Slater’s 239 matches for the Patriots, statistics don’t do justice to him. He doesn’t have the catchiest of stats due to his position. But what he does have are moments.

In his 239 games, Slater only made 191 tackles, 35 returns, and 1 reception. Pretty mediocre numbers. However, he was a dynamic enigma on the field. He excelled in his primary role on special teams, being the first player downfield on a punt or kick return to create chaos, make tackles, or down kicks. It is his consistency of having done this hard toil over numerous seasons that sets him apart.

His contributions have always been acknowledged by the greats. Aaron Rodgers in his latest meeting with Slater also did the same. The QB called Slater a future hall of famer for his unconditional contributions to the Patriots. While getting a Hall of Fame spot this year isn’t a guarantee, Slater surely deserves to be a Hall of Famer. Nonetheless, we wish the Patriots legend, a happy retirement life.