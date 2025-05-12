Browns Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel Reveals Why He Bought a Minivan Instead of a Sports Car With His NIL Money at Oregon

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about in the league, and for good reason. Headlined by veterans like Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett, it’s already rich in experience. But the arrival of rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel this offseason adds another compelling new layer.

Naturally, most of the attention has centered on Sanders. The former Colorado star comes with a spotlight all his own — from his high-profile college career under his father, Deion Sanders, to his viral car collection, which includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Urus, and even a Maybach he gifted to a teammate.

Simply put, wherever Shedeur goes, headlines follow. But Dillon Gabriel is worlds apart — a sixth-year college veteran who’s played more games than most NFL rookies and carries a reputation for being all substance, no flash. And nothing captures that contrast better than a story from his time at Oregon.

During a recent appearance on the Best Podcast Available, host Andrew Siciliano shared a memory that left a lasting impression from Gabriel’s college days. “When I was there for a game last year in Eugene, everybody was talking about how you didn’t buy a flashy car with your NIL money,” Siciliano recalled. “You bought a minivan, not a sports car, to take your teammates around campus and get to know them.”

Dillon Gabriel didn’t deny it. In fact, he embraced it.

“Yeah, it was a unique way to kind of represent who I am,” Gabriel replied. “Going into Oregon, I knew I had to win the team over — and I wanted to do it in a genuine way.”

His message was simple: leadership isn’t about flash, it’s about connection.

“I’m no better than anyone, even though I play quarterback and touch the ball every snap,” Gabriel continued. “That meant I’m not too big or too small for anyone. I just take advantage of every opportunity by being myself.”

This mentality, the one that prioritizes humility over hype, is part of what makes Gabriel stand out. Especially when stacked up against a more spotlight-driven teammate like Shedeur Sanders. Even though this isn’t a narrative meant to force a rivalry between the two rookies, one simply can’t ignore the contrast in how these young quarterbacks approach life and leadership.

So as the preseason minicamp unfolds, with reps being split and roles still undefined, the Browns’ coaching staff will be watching not just for talent, but for leadership. And with the way the NFL has treated Shedeur for his flamboyance, stories of Gabriel rolling with a minivan instead of a luxury coupe say more than social media posts or expensive cars ever could.

After all, it’s not about what you drive. It’s about who’s riding with you — and why.