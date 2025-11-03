Bucs Fans’ Viral Conspiracy Theory Claims ‘Tom Brady Has Been a Tampa Bay Secret Agent Since 2001′

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Tom Brady quickly won over Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans with his performances, even though his time in the Cigar City was short. In just three seasons, he threw 108 touchdowns and only 33 interceptions, leading the team to a 32-18 record. He also delivered a Super Bowl in 2020 and put together an MVP-caliber season in 2021, finishing second in the voting.

However, one Bucs fan has taken things to another level with a theory suggesting Brady has secretly been with the team since 2001, working as their secret agent. The fan, username WexAndywn on Reddit, recently did some digging into TB12’s career and found some interesting coincidences. All in all, it’s a theory that deserves a closer look.

It started in 2001, the user says, when Brady knocked the Oakland Raiders out of the playoffs in the famous “Tuck Rule” game. This led the Raiders to trade their head coach, Jon Gruden, to the Buccaneers for cash and draft picks.

Then, in 2002, the Bucs beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl, presumably because Gruden knew their playbook. The theorist even suggested that Brady may have missed the playoffs in ’02, so the Raiders would be the team the Bucs faced in the Super Bowl.

Moving on, in 2003, Brady beat Tampa Bay’s division rival, the Carolina Panthers, in the Super Bowl. Then, he defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in 2005, who are apparently the Bucs’ most hated non-division rival, WexAndywn says. But bear with us, because this is where things start to get a bit outlandish.

In 2008, Brady lost handily to the eventual Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steel City’s offensive coordinator that year was Bruce Arians, with whom he would eventually win a Super Bowl in ‘20 in Tampa Bay.

Then in 2012, as WexAndywn pointed out, Brady beat the Miami Dolphins so bad that they fired their head coach, naming Todd Bowles as the interim, who is Tampa’s head coach today.

The Redditor added some other bits of information and theories. But you probably get the gist. Some Bucs fans truly believe that Brady has been undercover as a secret agent for their team since the beginning of his career.

And look no further than the comments under the post, which supported the theories of the author quite extensively.

“This is a very sound conspiracy theory that I’m all for,” the top commenter wrote.

“Son of a b*tch, you might be on to something,” another said.

“Perfect bye week posting material. Tampa Tom loves the Bay, always has,” they penned.

One fan did recognize the ridiculousness of the conspiracy theory, though.

“Brady didn’t lose to Pittsburgh in 2008, he was out for the whole season that year,” one pointed out.

Well, as the poster went on to respond, maybe that was all a part of Brady’s master plan to lose to the Steelers? Jokes aside, this is a bit far-fetched. There’s simply no chance that Brady has been a secret agent for the Bucs his entire life. But it’s funny to think about.

It’s why we love Reddit and keep coming back to it as a source for NFL news, memes, and conspiracy theories. You never really know what you’re going to find when you log on there. But oftentimes, you walk away laughing about some ridiculous ideas that other fans of the game have. This is one of those times.