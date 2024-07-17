Dan Orlovsky: I Think Davante Adams Will Play For the Jets this Season

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001924

Mere days after Davante Adams proudly and firmly called himself a Raider and dispelled any rumors of him reuniting with Aaron Rodgers in New York, speculations suggest that he is on the trading block. With rumors of his trade going strong despite refusal from his agents, Dan Orlovsky has predicted that Adams is going to end up with the Jets this season.

Advertisement

Rumors about Adams heading to New York started when Aaron Rodgers expressed his eagerness to play with his former teammate over the weekend. His statements alone were enough to solidify that as a surety. However, Adams almost immediately dispelled all such talks as he said he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Despite that, Orlovsky said on NFL on ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’

“I think Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season…The only reason that wouldn’t happen would be if he feels bad about leaving Antonio Pierce, their new head coach.”

Orlovsky had quite a few reasons behind this assertion as he pointed to how Adams was frustrated during the entirety of last season. Trade speculations began last season only as the WR was visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

Even though there have been coaching changes, Orlovsky pointed out that there’s still no QB in Vegas. On top of that, the analyst thinks the Jets have no reason not to want Adams on their roster.

What Are the Chances that Davante Adams Goes to New York?

By his own admission, Adams is not going anywhere anytime soon. But in a moment caught on the show ‘Receivers,’ he also said, “I gotta get out of here before I get killed.” The Raiders might have sorted out their coaching situation by replacing Josh McDaniels with Pierce, but the team is nowhere close to being where they can truly reap the benefits of Adam’s talents.

Hence, some people really want a mutually beneficial outcome for the WR. As Orlovsky pointed out, the Jets have no reason not to want him on their roster, as they are currently in the process of building the best possible team and ending that 50+ year drought.

However, there have been no actual reports about said trade, and we will have to take his own word against any speculations. His agents have vehemently denied all trading rumors, calling them baseless, so it is highly unlikely he’s going anywhere. But it sure would be super exciting if he was.