Tom Brady Proudly Propagates $3,000,000,000,000 Worth Apple’s Latest Campaign to Address Climate Change

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s life after retirement has been an eventful one thus far. Moreover, the man has been more active on social media than ever before. As it turns out, he recently propagated $3,000,000,000,000 worth Apple’s campaign aimed at addressing climate change.

Starring none other than Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the campaign was aimed at letting everyone know the kind of efforts Apple is making to reduce its carbon footprint. Apparently, the detailed video message ended up impressing the NFL GOAT. Tom Brady took to X to show his appreciation for the environmental friendly movement.

Tom Brady Likes Tim Cook & Apple’s Commitment Towards Saving the Environment

Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook released a video on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) about the company’s plans to become more environmentally sustainable. The video was retweeted by Tom Brady with the caption – “Awesome” in a bid to support their venture. The video revolves around the theme of ‘Mother Nature’ being in conversation with Apple employees about how they are trying to reduce carbon footprint.

Apple has been taking a lot of steps to be in line with reduction in carbon emissions and recently launched their new line of smartwatches on 12th September which they claim to be their first completely carbon neutral product. Through the video, Apple also claimed that they are using 100% clean electricity in their offices and stores. Another point made by CEO Tim which stood out is that they will be eliminating all plastic from their packaging by the end of next year.

Recyclable aluminium is being used for the enclosures of Macbooks, iPhones, Apple TVs and Apple watches. When it comes to transportation, Apple is increasing usage of ocean travel more to reduce carbon emissions. In addition to all this, the video also suggested that the company has reduced its water usage by 63 billion gallons. All this sounds extremely impressive which is exactly why Brady had no hesitation in sharing the message on X.

Tom Brady Joins Hands With Delta Airlines to Start a New Journey

After his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has been pretty busy with endorsements and partnerships with different brands. He recently joined hands with Delta Airlines to take up the role of a long-term strategic adviser. “I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said on his official LinkedIn profile.

“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible,” Tom added. The 7x Super Bowl champion just keeps on adding more brands to his roster. This is why, his latest Tweet on Apple has piqued the interest of several fans as they are sensing a possible partnership of sorts. For now, his Tweet seems nothing more than an honest appreciation post but who knows what the future holds!