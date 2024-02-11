Can You Watch Super Bowl 2024 for Free? At What Time Will Super Bowl LVIII Kick Off?

Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner and football fever is running high worldwide. The San Francisco 49ers take on the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in pursuit of winning their sixth Super Bowl. This match has a quality all over the pitch with generational stars Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Travis Kelce, and Christian McCaffrey taking the field.

Moreover, we also have performances from Usher, and Post Malone, making this a star-studded event. Naturally, fans across the world are super hyped. While it’s obvious that die-hard fans will tune in for the NFL’s magnum opus, a spectacle like this is also when a sport tends to gain new fans. It’s unlikely for the new fans to have a paid Paramount+ subscription. It’s also a turn-off for the new fans to pay a subscription fee for just one match. Thankfully, they no longer have to worry about this as one can watch the Super Bowl for free. There are three ways to achieve this. The first way is to enroll in Paramount+’s free 7-day trial. So if you sign up today, you can watch the Super Bowl for free. Try Paramount+ for free here.

The alternate option is Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NFL, Super Bowl, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and International soccer games. Like Paramount+, one can also sign up for Fubo’s free 7-day trial and catch the magnum opus naught. Try Fubo for free here.

The final option to watch the Super Bowl for free is NFL+. NFL+ has the entire NFL network along with features that allow a user to stream eight games simultaneously in a day. NFL+ has a super cheap subscription currently with its basic subscription costing just $20 for seven months. However, like the first two options, NFL+ also has a free 7-day trial. The only drawback is its device limitation as NFL+ currently supports mobile devices only. You can try NFL+ here.

Now that we know how to watch the Super Bowl for free, let’s dive into the entire itinerary of the big day. From the pre-show performances to kick-off to postgame coverage, here’s the entire Sunday Super Bowl timeline.

What Time Will Super Bowl LVIII Kick Off?

The Super Bowl game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. However, we suggest you tune into the stream at least 20 minutes prior. Pre-game, the Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off with the national anthem sung by country star Reba McEntire. Pop Sensation Post Malone will also make an appearance to sing “America the Beautiful”. The iconic “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will also be performed by Andra Day pre-game.

Once the game kicks off at 6:30 PM ET, the next pit stop will be made for the halftime show. At approximately 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, Usher will kick off the much-awaited halftime show. If the game doesn’t go into overtime, one can expect the match to conclude by 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT followed by post-game analysis and celebrations. All said and done, Super Bowl LVIII is set to be super exciting with so much to look forward to. May the best team win!