Old Anti Taylor Swift Tweet Usurped From Brittany Mahomes’ Account Caused a Frenzy Amongst Swifties Just 2 Months Ago

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the second half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has been welcomed with open arms into the Kansas City Chiefs club since the start of her romance with Travis Kelce. She is a star addition to the Chiefs WAGs group, which now boasts an unexpected affinity between Brittany Mahomes and TayTay. Their public appearances, moments on the sidelines, chic outfits to support the Chiefs, and even a celebratory handshake made more than a few headlines. So, it was only a matter of time before the fans dug a little deeper into this newly-founded friendship.

Swifties, renowned for their ardent support of the pop star, took it upon themselves to delve deep into Brittany Mahomes‘ older tweets about TayTay. Interestingly, they unearthed posts dating back to 2012, when the former soccer star wasn’t that much into the ‘Love Story’ singer. For the Swifties, these older tweets that they found a few months back only painted an unflattering picture of her sentiment toward Swift.

A digital uproar followed, which sparked debate across social media and doubted Brittany’s friendship with Taylor. Brittany has since deleted these tweets, but a crop of fans managed to screenshot a few of them. In one of those now-deleted tweets, Brittany can be seen bashing Taylor for releasing songs only about ‘boys’ and ‘relationships’. It read,

“Taylor Swift… I wanna know when your [you’re] gonna find something different to write about besides boys and relationships…”

Needless to say, the debate on the potential queen bee of the Chiefs’ WAGs group has been in the backdrop since Swift’s induction. Now, with some dirt coming Brittany’s way, fans are strongly urging Taylor to cut ties with her newfound friend.

Taylor Swift Fans Create Turmoil for Brittany Mahomes’ Mean Tweets

One fan intensified the discourse when considering Brittany’s recent collaborations with Skims, given Swift’s history with Kim and Kanye. She wrote,

“Have you seen the new collaboration with SKIMS!!!! She went looooow, run Tay Tay! She’s not a friend [red flag emoji]“

One of the fans noted that the Swifties might not care about how Brittany keeps associating with her brother-in-law, but they should take note of how she has been a naysayer all along. Take a look at the now-deleted tweet:

A fan chose to lay out her cards openly, saying that such hatred from Brittany — wasn’t news.

Another voice was clear on the topic and suggested age-old online tweets might not be of interest to Taylor. She wrote,

“Considering taylor is now friends with halsey who started her career with a parody of ikywt where she basically called taylor a who** i don’t think she cares about brittany mahomes’ decade old tweets”.

This fan highlighted that Brittany deleted her old tweets, which is a reason to keep her at arm’s distance. She remarked, “Brittany Mahomes is deleting all her old hateful tweets directed at Taylor. swifties still wanna claim this woman???”

A few tweets from Brittany have been limited to the viewers now, which only strengthens some of the fans’ points. However, it’s TayTay who once sang, “Oh, who you are is not where you’ve been; you’re still an innocent”.

Brittany might not be entirely innocent, but one cannot simply decline how Taylor seems happy to be around Brittany. Since her decade-old tweets, Brittany has come a long way, and they will surely not jeopardize her relationship with TayTay.