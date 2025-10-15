Travis Kelce Recalls Landing on His Head During Lions Matchup, Jason Calls It One of His Favorite Moments From the Game

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaps over Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce took a couple of painful hits during the very controversial Sunday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. One of the hits saw the TE sandwiched between five defenders, looking aged and in pain as he went to the ground. The other was an ambitious effort that could’ve ended much worse for Kelce.

The play in question happened when Travis landed on his head. He caught the ball close to the end zone and thought he could dive over a defender to score. But a Lions defender clipped him right in the leg, and Kelce tabletopped directly onto his head.

Thankfully, Travis was okay after the play. On his latest podcast, though, he shared that it wasn’t his neck he was concerned about afterward.

“He caught me with a charley horse on my thigh. I got a charley horse more than I got anything going on with my neck,” Travis shared on New Heights.

Despite the sudden cramping, Kelce was able to stay on the field after the big gain. He blocked on the outside for a play that helped Patrick Mahomes scramble in for the one-yard score. So, it all turned out to be okay that he didn’t originally make it in.

Regardless, Jason’s favorite part of the whole play was when Travis tried to extend to the pylon after clearly being down.

“What the f*** were you doing reaching for the pylon after? Did you think you were not down?” Jason playfully asked, laughing.

“Just feeling stupid,” Travis responded.

“You had been down for like 4 seconds,” Jason said as he rewatched the play with more laughter.

Trav landed right on his head, but he still tried to get in the end zone NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!! https://t.co/wkNdaSEmFv pic.twitter.com/gdRgqWscEr — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 15, 2025

It was quite a hilarious sequence from Travis. Maybe he hit his head a little bit harder than he initially thought. There was no universe where the officials were ever going to rule it a TD if he reached the end zone. But that’s just the natural fight that the Kelce brothers have inside them.

At the end of the day, Travis got to laugh at himself and show some humility since the Chiefs came away with a 30-17 win. If they hadn’t, though, he’d probably be kicking himself even more for not powering his way in for the touchdown. In the past, that’s a play where Kelce would’ve easily muscled his way past the defender. But at 36, he can’t always do that anymore.

There will still be moments where Kelce surprises us with his strength. Yet, for the most part, he’s looked a step slow this season.

With an engagement to Taylor Swift, a ton of other career opportunities, and 12 seasons under his belt, we have to imagine that this is the end of the road for Travis. But it’s been a fun career to watch. He’s undoubtedly a first-ballot Hall of Famer.