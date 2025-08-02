Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Admits He Needs to Be Better Throwing Down the Field

The Chiefs’ training camp is officially underway as they prepare for a fresh start and look to put the sting of last season’s Super Bowl loss behind them. While it’s important to turn the page, it’s just as crucial to carry the lessons forward. And perhaps the biggest lesson Kansas City learned was the urgent need to reignite its offense. For Patrick Mahomes in particular, that means getting better at stretching the field vertically.

Advertisement

Over the past two seasons, the once-explosive Chiefs offense has looked far less dynamic. The unit that used to light up scoreboards with ease has struggled to find rhythm and consistency. While the defense rose to the occasion and kept Kansas City in games, it could only carry so much of the weight, especially when it mattered most, like in the Super Bowl.

Now, as Mahomes enters another year with three Super Bowl rings and two MVPs under his belt, he knows the offense must take a step forward. Speaking to reporters during camp, he admitted that he needs to take more chances downfield. The goal, he said, is to give his weapons more opportunities to make big plays and force defenses to respect the deep ball again.

” I have to be better at throwing the ball down the field. Obviously, we weren’t good enough there. If teams are going to challenge us at the line of scrimmage, if teams are going to challenge us to throw the ball deep, we have to show we can do that. If we can do that, it starts with me and giving guys a chance, I think it really is going to open up the offense and make us a better team in general.”

That shift in approach could be key to reviving a unit that has leaned heavily on short passes and underneath routes in recent seasons. The loss of Tyreek Hill, one of the most explosive deep threats in the NFL, left a void that’s been difficult to fill. Not only was Hill an elite speedster, but his route running and ability to stretch defenses opened up the entire field for Mahomes.

Compounding the issue, opposing defenses have adapted by using more two-high safety looks, designed specifically to take away deep throws. That forced Mahomes to check down more often and rely on intermediate passes to keep the chains moving. But without elite speed on the outside or consistent yards-after-catch production, the offense became more methodical and less dangerous.

That problem was especially clear last season, when Rashee Rice succumbed to injury early in the season, taking away their yards after catch. The lack of consistent playmakers on the perimeter meant Mahomes had fewer chances to attack vertically, and the offense sputtered as a result.

Between 2018 and 2022, Patrick Mahomes averaged 4.3 deep pass attempts per game (throws of 20+ air yards), racking up 45 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions, with an impressive passer rating of 112.3. But in 2023 and 2024, his deep attempts dropped to just three per game, and the results dipped sharply. He managed only four touchdowns on such throws, while turning the ball over eight times. His passer rating on deep passes plummeted to a concerning 47.7.

The Chiefs finally have a wide receiver room that brings back the speed, explosiveness, and yards-after-catch potential that defined their offense in the past. The group features a mix of proven talent and promising young players, including Hollywood Brown, Justyn Ross, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice.

They’ve also added intriguing rookies like Jalen Royals and Elijah Badger, who could carve out roles as the season progresses. And while Travis Kelce may be showing signs of decline, he remains a reliable option in the short passing game and a trusted target for Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City also made a conscious effort to bolster its offensive line this offseason. They signed free agent Jaylen Moore and used a draft pick on Josh Simmons, a versatile rookie who can line up at both left and right tackle.

Simmons joins a solid unit that includes Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey, and Jawaan Taylor. With added protection up front and more firepower on the outside, the Chiefs are reloading to bring back the offensive balance and explosiveness that made them so dangerous.