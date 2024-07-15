Legend John Elway Explains How the Broncos Can Stop Patrick Mahomes: “Keep Him Inside”

The Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes as their starting QB, remain the team to beat in the AFC West. They’re eyeing their seventh consecutive division title together and it has become a streak that’s left their rivals scratching their heads since 2015. The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers are all looking for ways to topple the Chiefs from their throne.

Broncos legend John Elway recently chimed in on the challenge his former team faces. In a short interview with Starcade Media, the two-time Super Bowl champ offered some advice while tipping his hat to Mahomes’ talent.

“He’s a heck of a player (Mahomes). He’s just going to continue to get better and better. So, everybody in the AFC West knows we got our hands full of him for a long, long time. You gotta do the best you can, try to keep him inside, prevent some of the big plays, but he’s a great, great player. Anytime you play the Chiefs, you got your hands full.” John Elway said.

John Elway’s suggestion highlighted man coverage that could be used as a potential strategy to throw off the Chiefs’ passing game. The approach could help counter Kansas City‘s zone-busting plays and keep their revamped receiving corps in check.

With that, if one looks beyond Elway’s advice, the Broncos might consider doubling down on Chris Jones, the Chiefs’ dominant defensive lineman. It could open up opportunities for other pass rushers. Moreover, a key player to watch could be their safety, Justin Simmons. If they give him the freedom to roam, it could lead to game-changing turnovers, because of his exceptional jumping routes ability.

However, it’s up to head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to craft a winning strategy against the Chiefs. But Elway’s insights could be just what the Broncos need to unseat their division rivals.

When Do The Denver Broncos Play The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes In The 2024-25 Season?

The Broncos have two key games against the Chiefs in the 2024 season. They’ll face off at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10th and then at home on January 5th, 2025. These matchups could be pivotal in deciding who takes the AFC West crown, provided the Broncos can keep pace with the Chiefs throughout the year.

While many predictions place the Broncos at the bottom of the division, there’s always room for surprises in the NFL. To have a shot at unseating the Chiefs, Denver needs to bring their A-game on both offense and defense.

On the defensive side, they’ve got some strategies to consider, as we’ve discussed. But their offense needs to step up too. A strong running game could be crucial. Keep an eye on rookie Jaleel McLaughlin, he might be just the player to exploit the Chiefs’ shaky run defense. A solid ground attack could help Denver control the clock and limit Mahomes’ time on the field.

In the passing game, it’s all about balance. Quarterback Bo Nix needs to make smart choices and keep the offense moving. Avoiding turnovers and making the most of scoring chances will be key against the high-scoring Chiefs.

Above all, the Broncos shouldn’t overcomplicate things. Sticking to solid, basic football might be their best strategy. If they focus on doing their jobs well and avoid costly mistakes, they could give themselves a real shot at competing with Patrick Mahomes and his crew.