“A Lot of Weird Sh*t Happens in This League”: Travis Kelce Breaks Silence on the Chiefs Managing to Win Games by Small Margins

Heading into the season with the pressure of achieving the three-peat, not many expected the Chiefs to start this year’s run with an 11-1 record. It’s a great way down a road no team has taken and seen the end. However, if observed closely, these 11 wins haven’t been convincing whatsoever—some were last-minute, others by mere luck.

As a result, most analysts feel that the team is inches away from collapsing. Travis Kelce, however, argues otherwise and has an explanation for why his team has been this “lucky” (air quotes).

In the latest episode of “New Heights”, Jason asked Travis what his understanding was behind the Chiefs’ numerous last-minute wins. In response, the Chiefs TE argued that the reason could be anything between luck, fortune, and a mentality of not giving up till the end.

“You can call it luck. You can call it fortune. You can call it guys just playing their a** off until the last second is off that clock,” said Travis.

The Chiefs superstar chose to credit his team’s ‘never give up’ mentality for their wins by small margins. He noted that the league has proven over the years that many weird comebacks happen if you don’t stop believing until the end. This understanding is hard-coded into the Chiefs’ cohort, which is why they refuse to give up until the very end, the tight end argued. And it has worked so far.

“We know a lot of weird sh*t happens in this league. I think both sides of the ball do a great job of that. That is, the coaches do a great job of making sure the players know how wacky things happen in this league, let alone in this game.”

However, so many small-margin wins and dodgy officiating going to the same team in a season is unprecedented. Travis acknowledged the absurdity of this as well, and chose to label it as a coincidence.

“You know, we’ve seen a lot of the weirdest shit happen. I think it’s just been coincidence that we’ve seen a lot of it happen this year just to us.”

Over the years, it’s believed that the sign of a true champion side lies in their ability to make comebacks. The Chiefs based on the evidence seem to be proving their champion pedigree almost every week. Regardless, what matters is qualifying for the playoffs and the Chiefs have achieved it with their star player Travis Kelce underperforming.

The TE acknowledged this in the episode while expressing gratitude for being able to play in his 10 consecutive playoff games. “And as shitty as I’ve played, you know, it does feel good to be, you know, in my 10th year in a row making the playoffs, man,” said Kelce.

With playoffs secured, the next goal in sight for the Chiefs should be to secure the top AFC seed.