Chris Long Recalls How He Conquered 19,341-ft Mount Kilimanjaro With Alejandro Villanueva

For most people, an 11-year stint in the National Football League, two Super Bowl wins, and a Walter Payton Man of the Year award would be considered more than enough for conquests for one lifetime. For Chris Long, however, those are nothing more than trophies collecting dust, and there’s still plenty of adventure left to be had.

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The former Philadelphia Eagle just returned home from his trip to Africa, where he successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for a 10th time. It was an anniversary trip for Long and his foundation’s ‘Conquering Kili’ event, which is aimed at raising funds to provide sustainable water wells throughout the region. But according to the man himself, this was the first time they successfully managed to guide the entire group to the mountain’s summit.

“We were 12 for 12,” Long proudly recounted. “We had 12 people up there. We’d never been 12 for 12 on summits. 19,331-foot mountain, the highest walkable mountain in the world, but I think that’s a bit of a misnomer because it’s the hardest walk you’ll ever take.”

Long gleefully added that, during the climb, the former offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alejandro Villanueva, who also happens to be an Army ranger, informed him that it was “the hardest thing he’s ever done.” In other words, those still being the ones of Long, “the altitude is a motherf**ker.”

While they were certainly proud of the fact that everyone was able to complete the journey this time around, Long and his co-hosts were clearly more thrilled by the fact that their past projects were found to be in good standing. “We got to see two well sites that your foundation has built,” one of them noted. “It was incredible to see the communities it’s impacted, the work that’s being done, and the joy that it brought to those areas in Tanzania.”

Some of Long’s past trips have included other former NFL players, such as Jason Kelce, Steven Jackson, and Rob Ninkovich, who all took on “intense altitude, freezing weather, and challenging terrain” alongside former military service members to achieve the same goal.

With an official goal of providing clean drinking water to one million people worldwide, Long and his operation are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. If anything, their most recent trip seems to have reinvigorated them to do even more than they already have, meaning that fans have even more international content to look forward to in the coming years.