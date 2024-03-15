Corey Davis NFL Stats: A Look at the Experienced Receiver’s Career Numbers

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) in action during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

NFL wide receiver Corey Davis has recently announced his intention to return to the field after taking a year off from football. As excitement builds up for his comeback this season, let’s explore his NFL journey and impressive stats.

Davis began his NFL journey when the Tennessee Titans picked him as the 5th overall player in the first round of the NFL draft. Following this, he signed a four-year, $25.39 million deal with them. Davis played for the Titans for four seasons until 2020, earning a reputation as a dependable wide receiver in the league.

In his rookie year in the league, Corey Davis started nine out of eleven games as a starter. He caught 34 passes out of 65 attempts for 375 yards, helping his team make it to the playoffs. During the playoffs, he started in two games, catching nine passes and scoring two touchdowns. During that season, the Titans advanced to the Divisional round but lost to the New England Patriots, with a score of 35-14.

The next season, he became a regular starter, playing in all 16 games and catching 65 passes out of 112 attempts for 891 yards and four touchdowns. However, in 2019, his numbers dropped a bit as he started in 11 games, making 43 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite this, he still started in three playoff games, scoring one touchdown and gaining 68 yards. The 2019 season for Tennessee ended after they suffered a 13-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship game.

In his final season with the Tennessee Titans, Corey Davis had his career-best performance. He started in 12 games and caught 65 passes out of 92 attempts, totaling 984 yards and five touchdowns. After his contract with the Titans ended, he joined the New York Jets on a three-year deal worth $37.5 million. During his two seasons with the Jets, he started in 19 games, catching 66 passes out of 123 attempts for 1028 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2022, Corey Davis faced challenges with injuries, sitting out four games due to knee and concussion issues. Eventually, these setbacks might have led him to retire from the game right before the 2023 season started.

Corey Davis Set to Make NFL Comeback

In August 2023, Corey Davis shared a sincere message on Instagram, expressing his desire to take a step back from football. He mentioned that although it was a tough choice; he believed it was the right decision for him. He wrote on Instagram,

“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.”

But in his message, he never mentioned he was retiring, leaving open the possibility of a comeback. Now, after a year away from the game, Davis is ready to return to the NFL and continue his football journey.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the wide receiver has requested to return to the NFL. Following this, the New York Jets revealed that they’ve removed Davis from the reserve/retired list, making him accessible to NFL teams seeking an experienced wide receiver.