Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Gets Honest About His One Trait That He Considers a Red Flag

Patrick Mahomes has become a household name nationwide, after leading the Chiefs to their dynastic era. While this has brought his family into the limelight, the love hasn’t been the same for Jackson Mahomes. Despite being a popular internet celebrity, Jackson has often been criticized for trying to steal the spotlight from his brother. Additionally, he has also experienced his fair share of controversies, including one for assault. However, this time the younger Mahomes moved past the criticism and took inspiration from Marissa Schatz‘s post, giving fans a true taste of his enviable lifestyle.

A car and fashion lover, entrepreneur Marissa Schatz recently uploaded a reel via her IG account that shows her driving her Porsche GT3RS with an open sunroof and a picturesque sunset in the background. Boasting her success with utmost subtlety, Marissa wrote,

“My red flag [emoji]is trying to have everything 40 year olds have in my twenties,” with a caption saying, “especially a solid car collection.”

The message and the post were reshared by Jackson Mahomes via his Instagram account, just 30 days after he was sentenced to a six-month probation for his assault case.

Though the post hints at the younger Mahomes’ enviable lifestyle, being the son of ex-MLB star Patrick Mahomes Sr. and influencer Randi Mahomes, thoughts circle back to his recent legal issues. Still, being the sibling of the current Super Bowl ruling Champion is no joke, even though Jackson Mahomes is trying his best to keep up with his brother.

Jackson Mahomes’ Recent Valuable Addition Similar to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has now established himself as one of the strongest forces in the NFL. What is even more incredible is that Mahomes has balanced his success with his family life, which has allowed him to remain in the headlines for his growing career. Besides, after his third Super Bowl win, he has been the talk of the town for setting eyes on a historic three-peat for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though far from embarking on his sports career, Jackson Mahomes recently moved a step forward in emulating his brother Patrick’s personal life. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to welcome a Goldendoodle- a Poodle and Golden Retriever crossbreed, named Calvin. Interestingly, Calvin’s induction into the Mahomes clan brought Jackson closer to Patrick Mahomes who has two dogs Steel, a pit bull, and Silver, a cane corso.

Jackson is an avid dog lover who adopted his second dog Chase Mahomes in 2022. On the other hand, Calvin was introduced to his 1.1 million TikTok followers as an Easter present in April 2024. A cute addition, Calvin fits right into the younger Mahomes‘ high-maintenance lifestyle, and will surely boost his online popularity.