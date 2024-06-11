Dak Prescott Extortion Case: Understanding the $100 Million Claim by the Woman and Cowboys QB’s Countersuit

Another off-field controversy is rocking the NFL world, and this time it involves none other than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Just when one might have thought Dak’s second year in the NFL was ancient history, a dark cloud from 2017 has resurfaced to cast a shadow over his life.

Advertisement

According to reports from WFAA, a woman named Victoria Shores has made serious allegations against Prescott, accusing the star QB of sexual assault back in 2017. But here’s where things take a twist — Shores and her legal team didn’t go straight to the authorities.

Instead, they reportedly sent Prescott a letter demanding a staggering $100 million in exchange for keeping the case from the police. The alleged letter, as detailed in the reports, paints a disturbing picture.

“Ms. Shores has had to live with this pain and trauma for 7 years,” the letter claims. “It affected her relationship with her fiancé and her everyday existence so much that she had to attend therapy and counseling and will require future therapy and counseling. She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable dealing with the trauma of being a sexual assault of victim.”

The letter further states: “Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. Ms. Shores’s damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00. You have until February 16, 2024, to respond to this demand letter.”

According to the reports, Shores claims that the quarterback “used physical force and sexually assaulted [her]” in an SUV, despite her “clearly” verbalizing her lack of consent.

However, Prescott and his legal team have denied these claims and allegations in the strongest possible terms. In a press release, the NFL star’s legal team called the accuser’s story “completely fabricated”, labeling the whole situation as nothing more than “an extortion plot” targeting their high-profile client.

Dak Prescott Has Filed Counter Lawsuit Against Victoria Shores

The Cowboys QB is taking a bold stand against what his legal team calls a blatant “extortion” attempt. Back in March, Prescott filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser for an alleged shakedown scheme involving fabricated sexual assault claims.

According to Prescott’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, the plaintiff recently found himself “the subject of an extortion plot.” McCathern states Shores and her legal team threatened to go public with “a completely fabricated story of sexual assault from nearly a decade ago” unless Prescott immediately paid them $100 million to stay silent.

As a new father, McCathern says Prescott has “great empathy for survivors,” and wants true perpetrators punished to the full extent of the law. But the quarterback “has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone.” The statement firmly declares, “We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

The 11-page complaint filed by Prescott’s team includes allegations of defamation, extortion, business disparagement, and intentional infliction of emotional distress among others, Pro Football Talk reports. The NFL star has expressed his full willingness to cooperate with investigations and plans to donate any money that comes from the case.