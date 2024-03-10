Despite Departure, “King” Derrick Henry Makes Titans Fan’s Dream Come True Proving His Love For Tennessee

Derrick Henry’s return to Tennessee seems unlikely, making him a free agent for the first time in 8 seasons. However, he still loves the Titans fans who worshipped him for all those years and proved it on social media by replying to a hopeful fan.

An X user who claims to die-hard Titans fan and hosts a podcast by the name of “The Sick Podcast-Talking Titans” recently tweeted that fans who believe that Henry cares about them as much as they care about him, are deluded and irrational. However, this didn’t deter an optimistic Titans fan from asserting that the podcaster’s statement was incorrect. Tagging Henry, he stated that the Titans rusher would prove everybody wrong by retweeting his reply.

While the fan was only hopeful, what happened next will live long in his memory. Henry didn’t let the fan down and instead of retweeting, he chose to reply to the fan. The former Alabama RB said he loves the Tennessee fans because they made his NFL journey exciting and colorful and he will always be grateful for their trust and support. He may be leaving, but he certainly gave a fan bragging rights for life.

Henry’s reply to the fan left Titans fans emotional. They expressed their love and appreciation for him on social media, with many fans asking to stay forever as a Titan.

Fan’s Reactions to Derrick Henry Leaving

Derrick Henry will not be coming back to Nashville in the upcoming season. The news left the Titans fans disheartened and emotional. Fans stated that they appreciate and love him and wish he would come back to spend the rest of his career with them. A particular fan asserted that he would be willing to give his paycheque to watch him wear the Two-tone blue jersey again.

Others were more accepting of the idea of him leaving and wished him luck in any future endeavors. They said Henry brought life back to the struggling franchise and made them believe in the team again. Others wrote that he is one of the best Titans ever and it breaks their heart to see him leave without a ring. Fans said,

Derrick Henry is now on the wrong side of 30 for a rusher. While still capable of producing magical moments and making plays, his time is running out, and has a very small window to win a Super Bowl. There are only a handful of teams that can get him what he wants. Currently valued at $10.3 million, teams might be willing to take on an experienced free agent like him. The Ravens led the offense led the league in rushing, thanks to Lamar himself, but they still lack depth in the department with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill better off as backups. Signing Henry might take the pressure off Lamar and help the team run the ball better.

The Vikings are a franchise that could greatly benefit from the presence of a dominant rusher in their backfield. Although Alexander Mattison is capable, he still needs more time to develop, and having someone like Derrick Henry could be invaluable. While Tony Pollard is a good back, he lacks the hard and powerful running style that defines Henry. Over-reliance on Pollard may not be beneficial for him or the Cowboys, making Henry a valuable addition to ease the pressure.

The dream destination for the former Alabama back could be the Chiefs. While Pacheco emerged as the find of the season and is unafraid of contact, his 5’7 stature doesn’t offer the dominance that a 6’3 powerhouse like Henry could provide. Henry would offer the Chiefs a potent alternative in situations where the passing game might not be as effective as per Last Word On Sports.